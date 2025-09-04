Sponsored: Perfect if you want to enjoy a quick getaway with the family or friends

Dreaming of a lush escape without the long flight? Head to Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort with your loved ones and enjoy a 30% discount on luxury suites and villas. Even better, unlock exclusive family, dining, and spa perks. But don’t wait, as this offer is available to book for one week only.

All you need to do is book directly at anantara.com between September 4 to 10, 2025 for stays anytime from September 4, 2025 to January 31, 2026. Choose the option that suits you best – room only or with breakfast included.

The additional perks?

Children aged 11 and under stay and dine for free when sharing a room with parents (valid for stays in September).

And if this wasn’t enticing enough, you can also enjoy 20% savings on additional food and beverages during your stay.

Want more? Book a Peninsula Sea View Pool Villa or Over Water Pool Villa this month and enjoy a complimentary 60-minute spa treatment for one guest. Book the Two Bedroom Anantara Villa or Royal Over Water Pool Villa and you’ll receive two complimentary 60-minute spa treatments.

And the savings don’t stop there. If you’re a Minor DISCOVERY member, you’ll enjoy an extra 10% off. Not a member yet? Sign up for free and still access this deal.

Room prices start from Dhs1,610.

Why stay at Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort?

Set along Ras Al Khaimah’s pristine coastline, the resort offers turquoise water views and a wealth of activities. Explore the mangroves by kayak, unwind on the private beach, or simply soak up the serenity from your villa.

Best of all, the property is just under an hour’s drive from Dubai. Perfect for a weekend break or an extended staycation.

Make your bookings on anantara.com

Images: Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort