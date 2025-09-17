Sponsored: Raise your steins! The city’s most authentic Oktoberfest returns to Ernst Biergarten this September

It’s that time, Dubai! Dig out those lederhosen and dirndls and head to Ernst Biergarten at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central for a Bavarian celebration that’s hard to match. The traditional Bavarian Biergarten & Wirtshaus is hosting Oktoberfest from September 18 to October 26, 2025, transforming the venue into a festival of hearty German food, flowing beer, live music, and festive fun.

Step into Bavaria

If you haven’t been to Ernst Biergarten, prepare to be teleported to the heart of Bavaria. The interiors feature warm wooden accents, long communal tables with checkered tablecloths, rustic benches, vintage beer signs, and traditional Bavarian motifs that add a touch of old-world charm.

Celebrating with mates? Round up a gang of four and opt for a signature experience which will get you a beer tower and a sharing pan. For a little friendly-competition, participate in the Stein-Holding Competition. Fun fact: the world record is 23 minutes, 40 seconds.

Else, you can opt for the authentic Bavarian experience which includes traditional Bavarian dishes (a la carte) and a range of beverages.

But the fun vibes go beyond the delicious dishes. To keep you and your loved ones company, there will be a lively atmosphere with live music that will have you swaying in your chairs.

On the weekend, you can enjoy a hearty Saturday brunch and a Sunday roast with dishes like lamb shank, pork belly roast, whole roasted chicken, sausages, and apple strudel, along with an a la carte menu of comforting Bavarian classics. Bruch packages start from Dhs300 and a la carte prices vary.

Quick details

Location: Ernst Biergarten at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Trade Centre.

Dates and times: September 18 to October 26 | Thursday to Sunday

Reservations: Recommended, Thursday to Sunday. Call (04) 210 2511 or email dubai@ernstbiergarten.com to book.

