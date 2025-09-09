Beauty lovers, assemble: Sephoria is back in Dubai later this year

After making its Middle Eastern debut in 2024, Sephoria returns to Dubai this November. The iconic beauty festival lands in Dubai later this year for three days, from November 20 to 23 at a new location – Expo City’s Al Wasl Plaza.

If you’re unfamiliar, Sephoria is Sephora’s super-sized beauty festival, which brings together Sephora’s best-loved brands. Across the three days, you can look forward to fun-filled experiences, expert masterclasses, Instagrammable photo ops, freebies from top brands and of course, the all-important beauty gift bag.

Tickets go on sale at 5pm on September 17 with two ticket tiers available. The entry-level Dhs300 beauty access ticket gets you access to Sephoria Dubai plus a beauty swag bag filled with products worth Dhs1,500. The VIP package gets you the same access, entry through the VIP queue, and a beauty swag bag filled with products worth Dhs5,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sephora Middle East (@sephoramiddleeast)

VIP pass holders will also get first access to the three daily masterclasses, for which reservations will open soon. Limited seats are available for each. Leading each masterclass will be a globally renowned expert – Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan, Kayali creator Mona Kattan, and make-up artist to the stars, Mario Dedivanovic (founder of Make Up by Mario).

Across Sephoria 2025, beauty lovers can look forward to expert speakers from brands including Hourglass, SAIE, ELF, ILIA and The Inkey List. You’ll be able to snap up goodies from some of the world’s most iconic make-up and skincare brands, including Drunk Elephant, Gisou, Elemis, Sunday Riley, Gucci, Laura Mercier, Bobbi Brown, Fenty Beaty and so much more.

Beauty fans, be sure to add this to your Dubai November calendar.

Location: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City

Dates: November 20 to 22

Ticket price: From Dhs300

Contact: sephoriaevent.ae