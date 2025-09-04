Etihad Arena swaps rock concerts for rope climbs in its first-ever indoor race this month. And there’s a cool What’s On discount, too

Usually when you head to Etihad Arena, it’s to catch a global pop star belting ballads or a UFC fighter getting introduced with enough pyrotechnics to roast a marshmallow. But on Saturday, September 20, the mood shifts from glitter and glam to grit and glory, as the Middle East’s first-ever indoor Spartan City Race crashes into Abu Dhabi.

Forget the sand dunes, blistering sun, and long-distance crawls under barbed wire. Instead, Spartan is bringing the pain (and the gains) indoors, with a turbo-charged 3km course stacked with signature obstacles, set against the sleek, air-conditioned backdrop of Etihad Arena, Yas Island’s palatial performance space.

Spartan races are known worldwide for their punishing terrain, dramatic locations, and a level of masochism that turns crawling through mud into a badge of honour. But this isn’t a traditional Spartan race. There will be no mountains to climb, but if Spartan’s history tells us anything, that just means the obstacles will come at you faster and harder. Expect classics like the A-Frame Cargo Net, Spear Throw, Rope Climb and Z Wall, all reimagined to fit the indoor arena vibe. What’s normally a sprawling course of chaos will now be tighter, tenser, and possibly even more intense, with shorter recovery windows and non-stop action.

The City format is also the most beginner-friendly race Spartan has to offer, perfect for those new to obstacle course racing, returning Spartans looking to sharpen their skills, or corporate teams trading spreadsheets for sweatbands. Younger athletes will also have the chance to compete, with dedicated Spartan Kids races. The distances are tailored for different age groups, including a 1km course for ages four to six years, a 1.5km course for ages seven to nine years, and a 3km course for ages nine to 14 years.

The beauty of this new format is the air conditioning. While there may still be some brief outdoor segments, the majority of the race unfolds within the cool walls of Etihad Arena. So, whether you’re chasing a podium, your personal best, or just your dignity, Spartan City should be a race like no other.

Interested in entering?

If you’re entering the race this month, you can get a 20% discount off the ticket price by using this code: WHATSON20

What’s new at Spartan City?

Ross Moyles, Spartan Middle East’s Marketing Manager, gives us a sneak peek at a few new challenges racers can expect inside the arena:

Box Jumps: Jump onto and off the box without using any of the side braces, support poles, or flags. It’s all about lower-body power and explosive control.

Jump Rope: This is a timed rope-skip challenge designed to test your coordination and cardiovascular endurance.

Slam Balls: Pick up a weighted ball, lift it overhead, then slam it to the ground, again and again. It’s a full-body challenge focused on power and stamina.

The Mystery Obstacle: There’ll be a surprise obstacle revealed only on race day. No hints, just be ready for anything.

The details:

Location: Spartan City, Etihad Arena, Yas Bay Waterfront

Date: Saturday, September 20

Cost: Dhs240 (above 14 years, 3km open race)

arabia.spartan.com

Images: Supplied