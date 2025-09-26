Sponsored: Get a staycation for half price at Media One Hotel in Dubai when you book this weekend

If you fancy a cheeky staycation, there’s no better excuse than one that’s half the price. You can grab an incredible 50% off the best available rate on rooms at Media One Hotel but you need to book it this weekend. This is the perfect chance to plan that long-overdue staycation, a spontaneous city break, or even a cheeky weekend away with friends.

The deal of the day

This limited-time offer is valid for stays between September 27 and December 28, 2025. That gives you three months to take advantage of one of the best hotel deals in town. Whether you’re someone who loves lazy mornings by the pool, prefers to soak up Dubai’s vibrant city energy, or wants to dive headfirst into a buzzing dining and nightlife scene, this deal is designed to make your stay even more memorable.

Why you should book it

Media One Hotel is all about energy and excitement, and this deal gives you the chance to experience it all for half the price. At 50% off the best available rate, you can enjoy everything the hotel has to offer without worrying about overspending. From stylish rooms and excellent service to a prime location in Dubai Media City, this is the ultimate spot for a short city break or a weekend of fun. It is also a great excuse to book that staycation you have been putting off.

The next drop date

The next drop happens on September 27, 2025 and will only be live until September 28. That means you need to be quick, as rooms at this unbeatable rate will not last long. Be ready to click fast, book direct, and save big.

How to book

You can secure your room online through the official booking link. By booking direct, you get the guaranteed discount and the chance to enjoy your Media One moments for less.

Location: Media One Hotel, Media 1 Tower, Al Falak Street, Exit 32, Dubai Media City, Dubai

Offer: 50% off the best available rate on rooms

Contact: (04) 427 1000

Image: Supplied