When you think of Dubai, towering skyscrapers and luxury malls probably come to mind, but the city also boasts some of the best beaches in Dubai

Whether you’re after a lively spot with plenty of activities, a peaceful stretch of sand to unwind, or somewhere in between, Dubai’s coastline has something for everyone. From promenades to hidden corners perfect for sunset, these are the best beaches to visit for sun, sand and sea.

JBR

Dubai’s busiest beach offers endless options for fun and relaxation. From sunrise to sunset and beyond, this lively stretch of sand and the bustling promenade behind it are full of activity. Families can enjoy children’s play areas and the inflatable Aqua Park, while sun loungers are available for hire and a variety of restaurants, cafés and beach clubs line the coast. Arrive early to grab a prime spot on the sand for your picnic, then spend the day taking in stunning views of Ain Dubai.

Location: Jumeirah Beach Residence, behind Marina

Kite Beach

A vibrant hub of activity, Kite Beach has something for everyone. Trendy cafés and gourmet food stalls line the coast, while a skate park, rope obstacle course, human slingshot and long sandy stretches provide endless entertainment. You can try paddleboarding, water skiing, kayaking or kite surfing, making it perfect for adults, children and families. Despite its rapid growth, Kite Beach has retained a strong sense of character.

Location: Behind Umm Suqeim 1

Sunset Beach

Also known as Public Beach, this wide expanse of soft white sand is ideal for those looking for calm. Early mornings are quiet, perfect for a stroll before work, and the beach generally remains peaceful throughout the day. It is popular with surfers, families benefit from a children’s playground and BBQ areas, and there is even a pop-up library with free Wi-Fi. The view at sunset is not to be missed.

Location: Next to Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Jebel Ali Public Beach

For those seeking peace and tranquillity, Jebel Ali Public Beach is a perfect choice. Less developed than many other beaches in Dubai, it offers a chance to lay down a towel, enjoy the sun and a packed lunch in a serene setting. Facilities are minimal but a small kiosk sells snacks, ice creams and cold drinks, and occasionally coffee and food trucks make an appearance.

Location: Mina Jebel Ali