GuiltyFish is the new Saturday soiree you need to know about in the capital

Teatro at Park Rotana in Abu Dhabi has introduced an exciting new sushi brunch that’s set to level up Saturday feasting in the UAE capital. Located in the heart of Khalifa Park, Teatro is already a destination well‑known for its theatrical dining ambience, sleek interiors and gourmet menu.

And with its new Saturday brunch, GuiltyFish guests can expect a diverse and indulgent spread that offers something for everyone.

Running from 1.30pm until 5pm, GuiltyFish begins with a decadent sushi buffet. From signature rolls to fresh sashimi and delicate nigiri, guests are invited to pile their plates with unlimited trips to the sushi buffet. Thereafter, a selection of mains are served to the table, so you can sit back, relax and catch-up with your mates. And as no buffet is complete without dessert, there’s an impressive collection of sweet treats to conclude this Saturday feast.

The setting complements the food: Teatro’s dramatic interiors, with warm tones, Venetian‑style touches, a show kitchen, and a dedicated sushi bar, providing an immersive dining experience.

Keeping the vibes high all afternoon will be DJ Brent Anthony, spinning all your favourite party tunes and chart hits. Live dance performances will also take place throughout the afternoon, adding Instagrammable moments to proceedings.

The three-and-a-half hour package is priced at Dhs259 with soft drinks, Dhs359 with house drinks and Dhs495 with premium drinks, including Moet Champagne.

And once brunch finishes, the party keeps going with a high-octane after-party from 5pm to 7pm. So keep the energy high with free-flowing drinks for two hours, priced from Dhs159.

What: GuiltyFish brunch

When: 1.30pm to 5pm, Saturdays

Price: Dhs259 soft, Dhs359 house, Dhs495 premium

Book: Here