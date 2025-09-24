Sponsored: Are you ready to take on every road?

The wait is over. Jetour UAE, in partnership with Elite Group Holding, has officially revealed the all-new Jetour G700. This all-terrain premium hybrid off-road SUV is now available for bookings across the UAE.

Beyond the Horizon

The Jetour G700 has been designed to go far beyond the everyday. It blends strength, luxury, and smart technology in one striking SUV. Whether you are driving through the city or heading off the beaten track, it promises comfort and confidence every step of the way.

Standout exterior features

The outside of the Jetour G700 is all about presence and performance. It comes with a fully transparent chassis view, which uses advanced cameras to show you the terrain beneath the car, making off-road driving much safer. The SUV also offers multiple driving modes, including Tank Turn, crawl mode, and low-speed four-wheel drive, giving you total control on rugged terrain. Fast charging is another highlight, with support for ultra-fast charging up to 800V, so the battery can be topped up quickly and efficiently.

Luxury and comfort inside

Step inside the Jetour G700 and you will find a premium cabin packed with smart features and high-end finishes. Every detail has been crafted to offer luxury and convenience, making the interior as impressive as its performance.

Smart, hybrid, adventurous

The Jetour G700 is more than just a vehicle. It is a companion for every lifestyle, designed for those who want to combine technology, sustainability, and adventure in one. With its hybrid power, smart features, and bold design, it sets a new standard for SUVs in the region.

You can experience the all-new Jetour G700 exclusively at Jetour UAE showrooms by Elite Group Holding:

Locations:

Dubai: Al Quoz and Deira

Abu Dhabi: Airport Road

Visit jetouruae.com for more information and booking details.

Images: Supplied