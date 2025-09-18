These are some of Dubai’s best spots for sundowners
When the sun begins to set, there is nothing better than finding beautiful sundowner spots in Dubai to enjoy the view with a drink in hand
Whether you prefer a stylish rooftop, a relaxed beachfront or a chic lounge, these are the perfect sundowner spots
Attiko
Attiko is found on the 31st floor of W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, giving you wide views over Palm Jumeirah and the marina. The restaurant and lounge serves Pan Asian dishes along with a big choice of drinks. Evenings here are lively with DJs playing music as the night goes on, making it a great place to start with sunset and stay until late.
Location: W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina
Times: Daily from 4pm to 2am
Contact: (04) 350 9983
Caña by Tamoka
Right on the sand at JBR, Tamoka is a laid-back place to enjoy the sea and sunset views. Just beside it is Caña by Tamoka, a round beach bar with a DJ booth that adds to the fun. Both spots are perfect for casual sundowners with friends while taking in Ain Dubai and the shoreline.
Location: Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR
Times: Daily from 12pm to 10pm
Contact: (04) 318 6099
Shimmers
Shimmers is a long-standing favourite for beachside sundowners at Madinat Jumeirah. The restaurant has a relaxed, light-coloured setting that keeps the focus on views of the Burj Al Arab and the sea. You can enjoy traditional Greek dishes under a canopy or take a seat on the sand with a drink in hand for a casual sunset experience.
Location: Madinat Jumeirah
Times: Daily from 12.30pm to 12am
Contact: (04) 432 3232
The Beach House
At Anantara The Palm, The Beach House is a relaxed setting right by the water. You can sit on the terrace or head onto the sand for the best sunset view. It is calm and welcoming, making it a favourite for easygoing sundowners that can roll into dinner.
Location: Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah
Times: Daily from 12.30pm to 11.30pm
Contact: (04) 567 8316
Pure Sky Lounge sits on the 35th floor of Hilton Dubai The Walk, giving you front-row views of the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai. With two large terraces, it is a popular spot for sunset drinks and sharing plates with friends. The setting is relaxed yet stylish, and the views make it a great choice for sundowners and photos alike.
Location: 35th Floor, Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR
Times: Daily from 5pm to 2am
Contact: (04) 318 2319