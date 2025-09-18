When the sun begins to set, there is nothing better than finding beautiful sundowner spots in Dubai to enjoy the view with a drink in hand

Whether you prefer a stylish rooftop, a relaxed beachfront or a chic lounge, these are the perfect sundowner spots

Attiko

Attiko is found on the 31st floor of W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, giving you wide views over Palm Jumeirah and the marina. The restaurant and lounge serves Pan Asian dishes along with a big choice of drinks. Evenings here are lively with DJs playing music as the night goes on, making it a great place to start with sunset and stay until late.

Location: W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina

Times: Daily from 4pm to 2am

Contact: (04) 350 9983

@attikodubai

Caña by Tamoka

Right on the sand at JBR, Tamoka is a laid-back place to enjoy the sea and sunset views. Just beside it is Caña by Tamoka, a round beach bar with a DJ booth that adds to the fun. Both spots are perfect for casual sundowners with friends while taking in Ain Dubai and the shoreline.

Location: Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR

Times: Daily from 12pm to 10pm

Contact: (04) 318 6099

@canabeach

Also read: Golden hour: where to watch sunsets in Dubai for free

Shimmers

Shimmers is a long-standing favourite for beachside sundowners at Madinat Jumeirah. The restaurant has a relaxed, light-coloured setting that keeps the focus on views of the Burj Al Arab and the sea. You can enjoy traditional Greek dishes under a canopy or take a seat on the sand with a drink in hand for a casual sunset experience.

Location: Madinat Jumeirah

Times: Daily from 12.30pm to 12am

Contact: (04) 432 3232

@shimmersdubai

The Beach House

At Anantara The Palm, The Beach House is a relaxed setting right by the water. You can sit on the terrace or head onto the sand for the best sunset view. It is calm and welcoming, making it a favourite for easygoing sundowners that can roll into dinner.

Location: Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily from 12.30pm to 11.30pm

Contact: (04) 567 8316

@thebeachhousedubai

Pure Sky Lounge sits on the 35th floor of Hilton Dubai The Walk, giving you front-row views of the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai. With two large terraces, it is a popular spot for sunset drinks and sharing plates with friends. The setting is relaxed yet stylish, and the views make it a great choice for sundowners and photos alike.

Location: 35th Floor, Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR

Times: Daily from 5pm to 2am

Contact: (04) 318 2319

@pureskylounge