Activities are better with them

If you’re looking for things to do in Dubai this weekend, but you don’t want to leave your pup behind, we have a fun opportunity that you’ll be guaranteed to both enjoy. Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City is throwing a fun workshop that you can both get involved in. “Paws and Paint” is an exclusive painting session for you and your pooch and will allow you to bond with your canine companion, have fun and take home your artwork.

This event is hosted in collaboration with FoscArt, and you can create a custom pet portrait on a canvas or tote bag. Submit your favourite photo of your pet in advance, and it will be converted into a sketch before the event, ready for you to unleash your inner artist. This special event is on Saturday, September 13 from 3pm to 5pm in the Live Inn Restaurant in the pet-friendly hotel.

The event will be guided by FoscArt so you won’t need to be an expert artist to create something great, it will be a relaxed event, allowing you to enjoy and bond with your pet too.

Also read: Your guide to the best things to do in Dubai this weekend

You’ll get some treats for yourself and your furry friend from K9 Kitchen, Pawskies, and Lokies Cafe.

Plus the first five registrations will receive a curated goodie bag packed with treats and surprises. The Grand Pet Company will also be providing toys for a giveaway so your pet might go home with some goodies too.

Get snap happy and capture fun moments with your finished artwork and your pet. Halaj will be providing pet clothes for this photo opportunity too.

There are limited seats available so we’d move fast. Get tickets here.

Where: Live Inn Restaurant, Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City

Date: Saturday, September 13th, 2025, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Price: Dhs150 per person