Sponsored: This brunch brings you the best of both worlds

If you haven’t experienced this Paris-meets-Tokyo brunch option, you are missing out as it’s not your typical Friday evening affair. La Cantine Beach offers this dazzling night-time experience that blends French elegance with Japanese precision for an unforgettable evening out. It’s perfect for all, whether you have a big group or you’re heading on a date night with your other half.

Taking place every Friday from 8pm to 11pm, this elevated dining experience is perfect for those who want to swap the usual daylight brunching for a sophisticated evening of food, music, and entertainment. Guests will be treated to a curated set menu that celebrates the best of both worlds, alongside the unique opportunity to order directly from the menus of La Cantine Beach and Gohan Bluewaters. Expect refined flavours, exquisite plating, and the kind of culinary artistry that transports you from the French Riviera to the heart of Tokyo in just a few bites.

The vibe is just as carefully curated as the menu. Live DJs and entertainment set a chic tone as the evening begins, but as they night unfolds, they’ll turn up the tempo and the party starts. And when the brunch wraps up, the party is far from over, guests are invited to carry on the celebrations at Gohan’s exclusive after-party, ensuring the evening ends in true style.

This experience is designed for an elevated crowd aged 21 and over, making it an ideal spot for Dubai’s stylish diners and nightlife lovers. Packages are priced at Dhs480 with house beverages, with the option to add Champagne for Dhs 220 — the perfect excuse to toast to the weekend. See you there…



Location: La Cantine Beach, Delano Hotel, Bluewaters Island

Dates: Every Friday, 8pm – 11pm (venue open daily 10am – 12am)

Cost: Dhs 480 (House), Champagne + Dhs220

Contact: lacantinebeach.ae @lacantinebeachdubai