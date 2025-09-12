Missed the Blood Moon? Don’t worry, there are other astronomical events coming up sure to make you turn to the heavens

Ready to look up? The skies over the UAE are about to put on some seriously stunning stargazing shows for the rest of 2025. Here’s your go-to guide for when and where to catch stargazing events happening in the UAE. Perfect for your calendar and your Instagram.

See pics below for a sneak peak of what your astronomical calendar could look like…

Saturn Opposition

September 21

If you’re a real star chaser with a telescope, this one’s for you. Saturn is making a close-up appearance, showing off its iconic rings bigger and brighter than usual. Perfect night for some serious planet spotting.

Hunter’s Supermoon

October 7

The biggest supermoon of 2025 lights up the sky on October 7. It’s called the Hunter’s Moon (full moon in October) because it shows up around the time hunters traditionally went out to hunt back in the day and get prepared for winter.

Bonus: it will look extra huge and bright, so no telescope is needed to enjoy the view.

Orionids Meteor Shower

October 21 to 22

Catch streaks of light shooting across the sky on October 21 amd 22. The Orionids meteor shower happens when tiny space debris burns up in the atmosphere. You could see up to 20 meteors per hour if you find a dark spot away from city lights – Al Quaa or Al Qudra desert are top picks.

Beaver Supermoon

November 5

Another big moon is heading our way. The Beaver Moon, named after the time of year when beavers get ready for winter, will glow in the night sky on November 5. A perfect night for a desert outing or a late-night stroll.

Leonids Meteor Shower

November 17 to 18

Just a couple of weeks after the Beaver Moon, the Leonids put on a spectacular show. Bright streaks light up the sky as Earth passes through debris from a comet. Peak viewing is on November 17 and 18 so head out to a dark spot to catch the full effect.

Cold Moon

December 4

The final supermoon of 2025 arrives on December 4. Its name comes from the winter chill settling in, and for us here in Dubai, winter is the perfect time to spot this beauty. For the best views, grab some snacks and head out to the desert.

Jupiter Opposition

December 7

Jupiter is making its annual close approach to Earth. It’s the perfect night to dust off your telescope and see Jupiter shine brightly from sunset to sunrise. Get ready for some seriously cosmic views.

Geminids Meteor Shower

December 13 to 14

End the year with a bang. The Geminids meteor shower is one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year, with up to 120 meteors per hour. Unlike other showers, these meteors can appear in green, yellow, or even blue.

Find a dark spot, lie back, and enjoy a colourful sky show.

Images: Unsplash and Pixels