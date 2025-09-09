Stepping outside into the UAE weather this morning felt like walking straight into a steam room, with humidity levels soaring across much of the country

UAE weather today is marked by dust, heat, and high humidity. Residents woke up to partly cloudy skies and light to moderate winds that may stir up blowing dust and sand – a caution for those with dust allergies, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

Scorching temperatures across the country

Temperatures will climb to highs of 42°C to 46°C across the UAE, while lows are expected to average between 28°C and 32°C. Coastal areas will see slightly lower readings of 37°C to 42°C, while mountainous regions will be relatively cooler at 30°C to 36°C.

Humidity remains intense

Humidity levels will remain high throughout the day, ranging from 70% to 90% along the coast and 65% to 85% in the mountains. The NCM also noted that relative humidity is expected to increase further by night and into Wednesday morning, particularly over coastal and internal areas, making conditions feel even heavier.

Final stretch of summer heat

Despite the heavy heat, this may be the final stretch of peak summer weather.

Forecasts suggest that from Thursday, temperatures will begin dipping slightly, signalling the slow transition into cooler autumn conditions.

In fact, today may be the last day the mercury touches 40°C until next year – a welcome sign that the intense summer heat is finally coming to an end.

In need of reprieve? Escape to the UAE’s coldest spots

We’ve rounded up the coldest spots for you to visit across the UAE

Coolest mountain mornings

Al Heben Mountain, Fujairah: Mornings can drop to 21.4°C.

Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah: Early temperatures sit around 23°C.

Mebreh Mountain, Fujairah: Mornings average about 24°C.

Easy-to-reach escapes

Al Suhub Rest Area, Khor Fakkan: Temperatures dip between 18°C and 23°C

Farfar Mountain, Fujairah: Mornings here can feel as crisp as winter.

Image: What’s On Archive