What to expect from UAE weather today with heat, haze and a bit of cloud

Visibility is dropping across several areas today as UAE weather conditions trigger a red alert for fog issued by the National Centre of Meteorology. Drivers and commuters should stay alert as dense fog patches are expected in some spots, potentially causing delays.

Heat stays on

Dubai and Abu Dhabi will see highs reach 40°C, with Sharjah close behind at 39°C. The skies will mostly be fair, turning partly cloudy toward the north and east. Winds will hover between 10 to 25 km/h, occasionally picking up but not enough to bring much relief.

Humidity on the rise

Humidity will increase over the coastal zones as the day progresses, making the heat feel a little heavier by evening. If you’re out and about near the water, expect a noticeable difference.

Sea conditions

If the beach is calling, the Arabian Gulf remains calm with slight waves, while the Oman Sea will see some mild to moderate movement, good for a laid-back swim or a boat ride.

