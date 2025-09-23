Sponsored: It’s the new hotspot for all things food, plus there’s more to come

A fresh chapter in Dubai’s dining story is being written, and it’s happening in Uptown Dubai. Developed by DMCC, this rising lifestyle district is quickly becoming one of the city’s most vibrant and popular hubs, where food, culture, and community are combined beneath the shimmering silhouette of Uptown Tower. With the soon-to-open Plaza promising art pop-ups, live performances, and cultural activations, Uptown Dubai isn’t just another neighbourhood, it’s the place to be in Dubai right now.

From morning flat whites to midnight feasts, Uptown Dubai’s food scene is electric no matter the taste. Anchored by the design-forward SO/ Uptown Dubai Hotel, the district offers a selection of venues that feel both international and distinctly Dubai. The Citronelle Club brings a daring Asian–French fusion in an immersive, art-inspired setting, while Celeste pairs globally inspired plates with Pigalle-style performances for a dining experience with drama. Brasserie Uptown keeps things timeless with refined European classics, and Savant redefines cocktail culture with avant-garde mixology and sleek interiors, plus good food of course. For a poolside escape, Lazuli is your go-to, by day it’s laid-back and relaxing, by night it buzzes with Mediterranean bites and signature drinks.

The Atrium is Uptown Dubai’s emerging casual-yet-cool dining spot where there are some surprises still to come. Already there is Uptown Social, serving easy-going breakfasts, artisan coffee, and sunset sips in a relaxed, pet-friendly space.

SUR Dubai takes Mediterranean coastal dining up a notch, perfect for romantic dinners or group celebrations.

What’s next?

The neighbourhood is just getting started. Soon, Lana Lusa will bring Portuguese soul food to SO/ Uptown Dubai Hotel, Rocambolesco will add Italian flair with subtle French touches, and The Plaza will light up with live music, open-air art, and pop-up performances. Whether it’s a brunch with friends, a tasting menu for two, or a lunch that impresses colleagues, Uptown Dubai delivers a dining journey as dynamic as Dubai itself.

