In January, culture fans will be able to watch the world’s most Popular musical, Wicked, in Dubai for the first time ever

Take note, theater fans, there’s no rest for the Wicked in the upcoming season because the smash-hit musical, WICKED, is heading to Dubai in January.

After years of waiting, Dubai Opera, in partnership with Broadway Entertainment Group, has made the Wonderful news that the performing arts centre is bringing the world’s most popular musical to the city.

The spellbinding musical is set to enchant audiences from Wednesday, January 28, to February 15, 2026.

And if you’re Defying Gravity with the announcement, we’ve got even better news. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 19, at 11am. You will be able to make your purchase via dubaiopera.com.

Wondering why this is such big news? Well, this will be the very first time WICKED will be performed on stage in Dubai.

The production will feature reimagined sets and costumes. More importantly, it will include a breathtaking scene where a witch flies over the audience – a first for any WICKED production. In short, expect nothing by a truly unforgettable theatrical experience.

WICKED has captivated more than 65 million audience members across 16 different countries and over 130 cities.

The new production reveals the untold story of the witches of Oz as never before. You will be enthralled by over 100 performers, crew members, and orchestra members when the curtains rise.

And if you haven’t already picked up on the subtle hints we’ve left throughout your read, you will hear those show-stopping musical numbers, including Defying Gravity, Popular, and For Good.

What’s WICKED the Musical about?

The spellbinding musical follows two young women whose unlikely friendship takes a dramatic turn, setting them on a path to become Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Liz Koops, producer and CEO of Broadway Entertainment Group, shared, “It is a true honour to bring WICKED the musical to the Middle East. This is a history-in-the-making moment, and we are proud to produce such an iconic theatrical spectacle and present it to an audience of avid musical fans in the region.”

Stephen Schwartz, composer and lyricist of WICKED, added, “I’m delighted that WICKED is coming to Dubai, where it hasn’t been seen before. This new production brings its own vitality and creativity, while continuing to tell our story of friendship, love, and having the courage to be true to yourself and stand up for what you believe in.”

Remember, tickets go on sale on Friday, September 19, so don’t forget to set those alarms so you don’t miss out on the chance to witness the magic live and on stage in Dubai.

The details

Location: Wicked the Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Dates: Wednesday, January 28, to February 15, 2026

Show times: TBA

Ticket prices: TBA

Contact: (04) 440 8888

@dubaiopera

Images: Supplied