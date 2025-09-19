Win: An overnight stay at Vida Dubai Mall
Win! Win! Win!
Wake up in the heart of Downtown with the city at your feet. Together with Vida Hotels and Resorts, we’re giving away a one-night stay for two at Vida Dubai Mall. The design-led lifestyle hotel that blends warmth, creativity and easygoing cool, with direct access to The Dubai Mall for shopping sprees and late-night dessert runs.
Created for the new generation of travellers, think entrepreneurs, creatives, weekend city-breakers, Vida is all about spaces that inspire and connect. Expect clean lines, clever comforts and a social vibe from lobby to room. Your prize? One night in a Deluxe Room with breakfast for two, so you can sleep in, sip coffee with skyline views, and then roll straight into the mall or the boulevard. The voucher is valid for six months, giving you plenty of time to plan the perfect stay.
What you’ll win
-
A one-night stay in a Deluxe Room
-
Breakfast for two guests
-
Venue: Vida Dubai Mall
-
Validity: Six months from issue
How to enter
Sign-up to our newsletter and you could win – only new subscribers will be eligible to win. Competition closes on October 1, 2025.
Why you’ll love it
Step out to world-class dining, art and entertainment; step back into a hotel that feels like your own stylish city pad. With a central location, smart design and the signature Vida vibe, this is a staycation with maximum Dubai energy and minimum effort.