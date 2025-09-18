Sponsored: Dubai’s dining scene is about to get a bold new addition

Woohoo, one of the latest restaurants from Gastronaut Hospitality, is opening soon at Kempinski The Boulevard. This is not just another restaurant – it is a space where technology, creativity, and sustainability come together.

Meet Chef Aiman, the AI-driven chef

At the heart of Woohoo is Chef Aiman, the first artificial intelligence chef in the region. Trained on decades of culinary research, molecular food science, and thousands of global recipes, Chef Aiman creates dishes that are both surprising and delicious. While it cannot taste or smell like a human, Aiman understands flavour, texture, and balance at a scientific level.

Human chefs will then take Aiman’s creations and refine them, ensuring every dish is not only technically perfect but also full of emotion and artistry. The goal is to empower chefs, not replace them.

Culinary intelligence in every dish

Chef Aiman works like a scientist in the kitchen. It analyses the DNA of taste, acidity, umami, crunch, and aroma to create new recipes. This means every dish at Woohoo will be an extraordinary combination of flavours and textures that you won’t find anywhere else.

Sustainability in action

Woohoo is also leading the way in sustainable dining. Chef Aiman can repurpose overlooked ingredients such as trimmings and fats. This reduces food waste while creating unique flavours, making the restaurant a pioneer in conscious dining.

A human and machine collaboration

The magic at Woohoo comes from the collaboration between AI and humans. Chef Aiman provides data-driven innovation, while human chefs bring skill, creativity, and emotion to every plate. This partnership will result in dishes that are both imaginative and deeply satisfying.

Immersive and vibrant ambiance

The restaurant itself is designed to impress. Woohoo will have sleek, modern interiors with a lively, interactive atmosphere that reflects the energy of Dubai. Every visit promises to be a full sensory experience.

Opening soon

Location: Kempinski The Boulevard, Dubai

Contact: (04) 4308 111 | woohoo.restaurant.com

@woohoo.dubai

Images: Supplied