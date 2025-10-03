Sponsored: Be transported from Hawaii to the Amalfi Coast with a trio of brunches at Hilton’s JBR locations

Brunch is back at Hilton’s duo of JBR properties, with three brilliant Saturday brunches offering something to suit all styles. Whether you’re craving tropical Polynesian flavours, a relaxed and refined Italian spread, or an alfresco feast with one of Dubai’s best sunsets, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk have got you covered.

All pairing masterfully crafted menus with free-flowing drinks and vibrant entertainment, stop wondering where to brunch and get booking one of these three flavour feasts for this weekend.

Tiki Hula Hula brunch at Trader Vic’s JBR

Putting a Polynesian twist on the Saturday brunch is Trader Vic’s JBR, with its award-winning dishes cooked in the Chinese wood fire oven. It pairs tropical live food stations with free-flowing drinks and live entertainment. Relax indoors or dine alfresco on the terrace.

Where: Trader Vic’s JBR

When: 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays

Price: Dhs275 soft, Dhs325 house, Dhs525 sparkling

Book: Here

Amalfi Brunch at Villa Verona

Bringing a taste of Italy’s beloved southern coast to Hilton Dubai Jumeirah is Villa Verona’s Amalfi Brunch. Taking place from 12.30pm to 4pm, this relaxed yet refined afternoon is all about sea views, soulful tunes performed by Italian singer Vahimti and a sharing-style menu of Italian classics.

Where: Villa Verona

When: 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs249 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs449 premium

Book: Here

Sunset Brunch at Pure Sky Lounge

This laidback 35th floor rooftop lounge promises prime Ain Dubai and Arabian Gulf views, a soundtrack of all your favourite beats spun by the live DJ . Best of all, it takes place at sunset, so you can lay in late, then meet up with your mates just in time for the glorious final rays of light, and keep the party going after dark.

Where: Pure Sky Lounge

When: 5.30pm to 9pm, Saturdays

Price: Dhs365 soft, Dhs465 house, Dhs565 bubbly

Book: Here

Find out more via: Tel: (0)4 318 2319, WhatsApp: (0)50 700 4785,