DIFC’s dazzling destination for Latino Iberian fine dining has got it all

With its striking design, flavour-packed menu, and enigmatic evening ambience, La Niña is the DIFC hotspot you need to know about. A vibrant love letter to Latin culture, whether you’re lunching with clients or dancing your way into the weekend, this is an all-in-one experience that offers something for everyone.

Here are 3 reasons to make reservations at La Niña right now.

Business lunch is a fabulous midday affair

For business or pleasure, entertain clients, escape the office, or catch up with colleagues over business lunch. Expect rich, vibrant flavours across a menu that fuses Spanish, Portuguese, and Latin American influences, with two courses priced at Dhs115 or four courses for Dhs180.

Turn up the fuego with Saturday’s La Comida brunch

Those looking for a lively brunch in DIFC can delight in flavour, fun and a little fuego at La Comida. Taking place from 12.30pm to 4pm, it’s an indulgent sharing-style set menu featuring authentic tapas like truffle croquettas, garlic prawns and a langoustine paella. The afternoon quickly becomes a lively affair with live music elevating the ambience. It’s Dhs450 with house drinks or Dhs550 for the bubbly package.

Lights go down, energy goes up for lively a la carte evenings

By night, La Niña turns up the energy. As the lights dim, the space transforms into a lively dining destination where gastronomy, music, and curated performances collide. The à la carte menu is expertly curated by chef Tim Newton, who blends heritage and innovation to create a bold Latino Iberian menu.

“Each dish at La Niña is a story, a celebration of flavours designed to surprise and delight,” he shares. “My goal is to honour Latino Iberian traditions while creating something distinct and memorable for Dubai’s diners.”

What: La Niña

Where: ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC

When: 12pm to 1am Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 2am Friday & Saturday

Book: Here