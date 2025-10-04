Sponsored: Bold flavours, inventive drinks and a casual-cool vibe await at Gastronaut Hospitality’s latest opening

If you’re looking to check out one of the coolest new Japanese restaurants in Dubai, then make plans around Ram&Roll, the new opening from Gastronaut Hospitality at Kempinski Hotel Boulevard.

Here are 4 reasons foodies will love it.

It’s led by a duo of star chefs

The innovative chef Serhat teams up with acclaimed local culinary master Reif Othman for a menu that’s inventive yet accessible, designed to elevate casual cuisine with playful and creative touches.

The menu is full of flavour and creativity

Dishes start with the Zensai, delightful bites like negi yakitori and black cod kushiyaki, followed by a premium selection of sushi and sashimi. More unexpected turns are taken with dishes like the burrata with yuzu miso, unagi rolls with guacamole and teriyaki glaze, and Angus tenderloin paired with truffle mushroom and coconut rice.

Drinks are as inventive as the dishes

Ram&Roll’s cocktail program is a daring journey through Japanese ingredients and storytelling. Think: Forest Error — prosecco, sake, and mushrooms; or Blue Ocean Waves, where tequila meets umami for unique, powerful flavour pairings. Each cocktail is designed to mirror the artistry of the kitchen: fun, experimental, and original.

It’s an Instagrammable setting befitting of the creative cuisine

The design echoes the same bold creativity. Ram&Roll captures the vibrant pulse of contemporary Japan while grounding it in the warmth and authenticity of its culinary heritage. Think warm lighting and soft blush tones, backdropping a space of anime figurines, neon sake walls, and a central Taiko drum anchoring the space with energy and rhythm.

What: Ram&Roll

Where: Kempinski Hotel Boulevard, Downtown

Book: @ramenrolldubai