The Dubai Airshow is only on once every two years

The world’s largest aerospace event, Dubai Airshow is back for 2025 and it’s going to delight attendees. This year is getting ready to be the largest one yet too. It’s on from November 17 to 21 and it’s packed full of events for those in the aviation space and for the public too. Last year there was approximately $101 billion made in deals and similar is expected this year with 148,000 visitors from 98 countries. There are various sectors exhibiting at the airshow such as emerging technology, defence and military, space, commercial aviation, business aviation and much more.

Aircraft display

There will be over 200 aircraft on display over the five days for attendees to see and learn about the planes. There will be commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and cutting edge eVTOL vehicles. There will be flying displays too.

A 5K runway run

For the fitness lovers, there’s a really unique run taking place on the Sunday morning before the show opens on November 16. The run is around the static aircraft display and it’s a way to be one of the first to see the aircrafts. This run is a part of the Dubai 30×30 Fitness Challenge.

Airshow after dark

On Tuesday, the Airshow is extending it’s hours until 9pm and includes the venue’s first-ever drone show. There will be food outlets and entertainment too to enjoy as you watch the amazing drone show and avoid the traffic.

Conferences

For those who want to learn even more about aviation and the businesses behind it there will be a conference taking place throughout the week with over 350 speakers, four stages and over 90 hours of talks.

Wellness zone

There’s an area in the airshow fully dedicated to wellness, from meditation and guided mindfulness to wellness workshops and massages.

Training academy

This is an aspect of the airshow that’s new for 2025, the training academy provides workshops, training and education about various topics to do with the aviation industry.

Party on the runway at Skydive Dubai

On Monday evening, there will be a reception at Skydive Dubai in Dubai Marina.

Gala dinner with huge acts

You will have to have an invitation to this one to attend, but on Thursday evening in Atantis, The Palm there is a gala dinner featuring performances from Mark Ronson and Teddy Swims.

Image: Dubai Airshow website

Location: DWC, Dubai Airshow Site

Dates: Monday, 17 November: 10am to 5.30pm, Tuesday, 18 November: 10am to 9pm, Wednesday, 19 November: 10am to 5.30pm, Thursday, 20 November: 10am to 5.30pm, Friday, 21 November: 10am to 5.30pm

Contact: Website