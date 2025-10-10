Dhs2.47 billion deal greenlights a mega mixed-use district on the highway corridor, with homes, hotels, a giant mall, and golf on the cards

Weekend drives between Dubai and Abu Dhabi will soon have a new skyline. AD Ports Group has signed a Dhs2.47 billion land sale agreement with Mira Developments to create one of the capital’s largest mixed-use communities in Al Mamoura, on a swathe of land that sits along the Dubai – Abu Dhabi highway. Think of it as a city-style district planted right in the corridor between the two emirates. Construction is due to start within the next year, with a build-out over 10 years.

Early outlines paint a picture of scale and convenience. The masterplan will integrate residential neighbourhoods, commercial hubs, and leisure spaces, anchored by a major shopping mall, a business complex, hotels, golf courses, and schools and universities. The site forms part of AD Ports’ 16-square-kilometre Town Centre Area, which is being positioned as a new lifestyle and employment magnet for the outer city. For anyone who splits life across both emirates, the location makes sense: motorway access, space to grow, and a daily routine that could swing in either direction.

We have signed a land sale agreement with Mira Developments LLC, valued at AED 2.47 billion, for the development of one of the largest mixed-use communities in the Al Mamoura district of Abu Dhabi, the land which forms part of the Group’s 16 square-kilometre Town Centre Area. pic.twitter.com/XpV5r4lNZZ — AD Ports Group (@ADPortsGroup) October 6, 2025

The deal is also one of the largest land sales recorded in Abu Dhabi, and officials say proceeds will help AD Ports reduce debt and reinvest in core growth projects. The highway stop you barely noticed could evolve into a full destination with its own places to live, shop, work, and play, complete with green fairways and a calendar of openings that roll out in phases across the decade.

Timur Mamaikhanov, Co-Founder and CEO, Mira Developments LLC, said: “We are pleased to partner with AD Ports Group on this transformative project. The Al Mamoura site is an exceptional location, and we are committed to developing a landmark mixed-use community that will set new standards for quality and lifestyle in Abu Dhabi.”

Timelines matter, so set expectations accordingly. Groundbreaking is pencilled for within 12 months of the September 29, 2025 effective date, with phased delivery keeping momentum as pieces come online. If the plan holds, the stretch between Dubai and Abu Dhabi won’t just be a commute; it will be another reason to plan a day out.