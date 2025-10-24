Sponsored: Get your costumes ready as Zero Gravity’s Monster Halloween Party is back

Halloween in Dubai wouldn’t be the same without a night at Zero Gravity. The beachside venue is bringing back its legendary Monster Halloween Party on Friday, October 31, promising an unforgettable evening filled with eerie energy, live entertainment, and some seriously impressive prizes. With Dhs50,000 in cash waiting to be won, this is one event you’ll want to go all out for.

A Halloween favourite returns

For more than a decade, Zero Gravity has been known for throwing one of Dubai’s most talked-about Halloween parties. Every year, the beach club transforms into a spooky wonderland complete with themed decorations, haunting lighting and a crowd that goes all-in on creative costumes. It’s the kind of party that perfectly mixes music, fun and a touch of fright under the Dubai night sky.

Dress to impress and win

This year’s Monster Halloween Party is all about the costumes. Whether you’re flying solo, coming as a couple or planning a group look, there’s a share of Dhs50,000 in cash prizes up for grabs. To be in the running, make sure your photo is taken at the front gate when you arrive – that’s how the judges find the winners. After the party, Zero Gravity will announce the top costumes on social media, so keep your eyes peeled to see if you’ve made the cut.

Entertainment that keeps the night alive

If you haven’t had time to pull a costume together, don’t stress. Professional make-up artists will be at the venue to help guests add a little Halloween flair. On stage, Zero Gravity’s resident DJs will be joined by freakshow performers, dancers and acrobats, creating a high-energy show that keeps the party going right through until the early hours. With its beachfront setting, incredible production, and lively crowd, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the spookiest night of the year.

So gather your friends, plan your outfits and prepare for a night of music, mischief and Halloween madness at Zero Gravity.

Location: Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina

Times: Friday 31 October, from 8pm to 3am

Cost: Dhs100 (free entry for ladies from 8pm to 9pm). 21+ only

Contact: 0-gravity.ae | (04) 399 0009

@zerogravitydubai