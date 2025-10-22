Running low on essentials? No need to run to the shops

We’ve all been there… Mid-week, the pantry is empty, the coffee’s gone, or the kids suddenly realise they’re out of snacks. Usually, it means a quick dash to the store, dodging traffic, and hoping what you need is actually in stock. Thankfully, now there’s an easier way. Amazon Now is Amazon’s brand-new ultra-fast delivery service, bringing everything straight to your door across the UAE – sometimes in as little as 15 minutes.

Groceries, snacks, beauty products… and even small gadgets

The service covers all the everyday essentials: groceries, cleaning products, beauty items, and small electronics. Some lucky customers have even had deliveries arrive in as little as six minutes. At the moment, Amazon Now is available in areas like Dubai Marina, JLT, Barsha, Business Bay, Karama, Al Nahda, Abu Dhabi Central, Al Ain, and Sharjah’s Al Khan, with more neighbourhoods set to join soon.

Perks for Prime members

Anyone can use Amazon Now, but Prime members get a little extra. Orders over Dhs25 come with free delivery, while smaller baskets cost just Dhs6. The service runs 24/7, so you can restock anytime, even if it’s the middle of the night and you’ve just realised you’re out of coffee.

Need something bigger or not in a rush? Try the two-hour delivery

Alongside Amazon Now, Amazon has a two-hour delivery option that covers thousands of products across more than 30 categories, including homeware, toys, fashion, electronics, and even nutrition items. Eligible items are marked with a lightning icon and a “Get it Today” label. Prime members get free delivery on orders over Dhs100, or just Dhs3 for smaller ones.

Whether it’s a quick snack run or a bigger shopping trip, Amazon Now and the two-hour delivery make it super easy to get what you need without leaving the house.

Image: Amazon Website