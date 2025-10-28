Bar du Port launches the ultimate beach escape in Ras Al Khaimah

Get ready for a chic new seaside spot in Ras Al Khaimah this December. Bar du Port, the famous lifestyle and dining brand, is launching BDP Beach on Hayat Island, part of the luxurious Mina waterfront development.

A stylish beach escape

BDP Beach promises the perfect mix of relaxation and sophistication. Located on the island’s beachfront, the venue offers a full-day experience. Guests can enjoy a stylish Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, a sparkling pool, comfy beach loungers, and even a small curated retail space. The design is inspired by the French Riviera, with natural textures and a minimalist feel, creating a sense of effortless elegance from morning to night.

Whether you want a quiet morning by the sea, dinner at sunset, or a lively evening with music, BDP Beach aims to provide a complete coastal escape where visitors can unwind, dine, and celebrate in style.

Bar du Port’s lifestyle legacy

The Bar du Port brand started in Beirut ten years ago and has since become known for its mix of luxury and fun. The French-style bar and restaurant attracts an international crowd and now operates in five countries and six cities, including Cairo, Doha, and Byblos in Lebanon.

The new beach venue in Ras Al Khaimah is the second beach-focused concept under the Bar du Port umbrella. The brand has also announced upcoming openings in Abu Dhabi, further expanding its presence across the Middle East.

Voices from the brand

Jacques Kassab, Brand Operations Director at Bar du Port, said that BDP Beach reflects the brand’s DNA of offering fun, luxury, and a seamless transition from day to night. He explained that the venue is designed for guests to relax, dine, and celebrate in a chic yet laid-back environment.

Sanjay Nandi, CEO of ADMO Lifestyle Holding, added that Ras Al Khaimah was the ideal location for the next chapter of Bar du Port, thanks to its natural beauty and growing reputation as a leisure destination.

Opening details

BDP Beach will open its doors on Hayat Island, Mina, Ras Al Khaimah, in December 2025, with reservations available from November.

Location: Hayat Island, Mina, Ras Al Khaimah

Reservations: Reservations open November 2025

Images: Supplied