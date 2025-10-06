From party brunches to relaxed Sunday feasts

The weekend brunch has long been a staple at resorts across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. But now Ras Al Khaimah is getting in on the action with Saturday and Sunday brunches designed for weekend fun. From all-you-can-eat feasts to set menus by the sea, these are the best brunches in Ras Al Khaimah.

Saturday

The Beach House, Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort

A breezy Saturday brunch by the sea awaits at The Beach House. Enjoy the sea views from the terrace or keep cool inside and unwind with a family-style set menu of Mediterranean delights. Sip on three hours of drinks while listening to soulful tunes spun by the live DJ.

Where: Anantara Mina Al Arab

When: Sat, 12pm to 4 pm

Price: Dhs225 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs600 premium

Book: Tel: (0)7 204 2222. @anantararasalkhaimah

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

“What happens at brunch, stays at brunch.” That’s the motto at cheeky Saturday fiesta, The Islander’s Brunch at the DoubleTree, back in action from October 19. From burrata stations to Italian, South American and Asian cuisines, travel around the world one bite and a time, with a huge buffet and unlimited drinks for three hours.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs219 soft, Dhs319 house

Book: Tel: (0)7 203 0104. @islandersbrunch

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Resort & Spa

At Levant & Nar, Brunch & Nar is a culinary voyage across the Levant, featuring aromatic mezze, fresh tabbouleh and classic brunch dishes. It’s all set against performances from a live duo, serene seaside views and wonderful surroundings. Stick around for the post-brunch party, with unlimited drinks until 6pm priced at Dhs150.

What: InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Resort & Spa

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs175 soft, Dhs275 house, Dhs375 Champagne, Dhs85 children three to 12.

Book: Tel: (0)7 202 6666. @intercontinentalrasalkhaimah

Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Get your free-flowing weekend cheer in a family-friendly ambience every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm at Boons restaurant. International buffet selection, kids buffet and outdoor play area, live band, plus beach and pool access – it’s the perfect formula for a family day out.

What: Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs225 soft, Dhs325 house.

Book: Tel: (0)7 246 0000. @movenpickalmarjan

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah

The Seafood Shack is the place to head for a laidback Saturday brunch with friends and family. Enjoy signature dishes from the raw bar, small plates, mains and desserts all served to the table, three hours of free-flowing drinks and a live DJ playing commercial tunes.

What: Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs175 soft, Dhs235 house, Dhs295 sparkling, Dhs95 children six to 12.

Book: Tel: (0)7 204 9000. @radissonresortrasalkhaimah

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

Recently unveiled Gobi brings a refined twist to Saturday brunch, offering a menu of vibrant pan-Asian flavours in a golden desert setting. The Spice Route Brunch is a five-course experience served to the table, paired with an array of drinks – including sake.

What: The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Price: Dhs245 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs495 sparkling.

Book: Tel: (0)7 206 7777. @ritzcarltonalwadidesert

Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort

Step into Le Brunch En Blanc, a Saturday brunch with a white party theme at Reunion, on the shorefront of Sofitel Al Hamra. Indulge in a refined buffet and free-flowing drinks while a DJ spins lively tunes. This is celebration and elegance combined.

What: Sofitel Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs222 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs365 Champagne.

Book: Tel: (0)7 209 6000. @sofitelalhamra

ULA

Head to the beach of Ula Ras Al Khaimah for the glamourous Boho Brunch. Soulful and bringing with it the much-loved sounds of those laid-back Ibiza days, indulge in a superb sharing menu, accompanied by unlimited wines and crafted cocktails for Dhs300 per person.

Where: Al Marjan Island

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs300

Book: Tel: (0)7 246 0199. @ulabeachrak

Sunday

Mekong, Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah

Taking you on a flavour-filled journey down the Mekong River path from the Tibetan Plateau to Southeast Asia, is the Sunday brunch at Mekong. Overlooking the serene mangroves, enjoy a sharing-style brunch served to the table, designed to round out the weekend in style.

What: Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah

When: Sun, 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Price: Dhs250 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs125 children six to 12.

Book: Tel: (0)7 204 2222. @anantararasalkhaimah

Images: Supplied