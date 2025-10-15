The ultimate 2025 guide to Saturday brunch in Dubai…

Brunch might be a time-honoured Dubai institution but – like the grand buffets exhibited by some of their host venues – the dazzling variety of options can be confusing. Worry not friends, because we’re here with a guide to the very best of Saturday brunching in Dubai: Breaking down the timings, the flavours, the formats, the prices, and packages you’re on the hunt for.

Here are the best Saturday brunches in Dubai for 2025.

5 Iron

Swing, sip and socialise with the double brunch at this super-sized golf bar inside The Westin. Both the afternoon session (2pm to 5pm) and the evening round (8pm to 11pm) come with three hours of simulator time in private bays, a selection of bites, free-flowing drinks, and access to lots more games like darts, shuffleboard and billiards.

Where: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

When: Sat, 2pm to 5pm and 8pm to 11pm

Price: Dhs245 soft, Dhs345 house, Dhs445 draught beer

Book: Tel: (0)4 396 6867. @fiveirongolf.uae

Above Eleven

Bringing the party 14 floors up at Palm West Beach is the Yunza-11 Brunch. As you gaze out over views of Dubai Marina, Harbour and the Palm, enjoy an a la carte menu of Nikkei flavous with dishes like sushi, ceviche’s and prawn tempura. Every hour there are surprises to be had, and at 3.11pm, one lucky brunch-goer will receive a keyring which means they’ll pay just Dhs11 for brunch.

Where: Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 Prosecco, Dhs650 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 666 1420. @aboveelevendubai

African Queen

A new party brunch bringing the vibes to J1 Beach is African Queen’s ‘Call of the Jungle’ brunch. Taking place every Saturday, the menu promises a flavour-flight through French-Mediterranean dishes, plus free-flowing drinks and live entertainment.

Where: J1 Beach, Jumeirah

When: Sat, 2pm to 6pm

Price: Dhs475 house, Dhs675 premium

Book: Tel: (0)52 778 0760. @africanqueen_dubai

Akira Back

A firm favourite on the brunch social calendar, Candypants’ Brunch Refined at Akira Back promises Japanese cuisine with Korean and international influence and spectacular views of Palm Jumeirah, paired with high-energy fun that only the Candypants masters can create.

Where: W Dubai – The Palm

When: Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm

Price: Dhs425 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs625 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 245 5533. @candypantsdubai

Alici

This Bluewaters Island brunch is a breezy weekend affair, presenting a specially curated menu of Italian seafood across its double brunches on Saturdays and Sundays. Think crudo, antipasti, main courses, desserts, Italian wines and more.

Where: Bluewaters

When: Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling

Book: Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Amazónico Dubai

Step out of DIFC and into the jungle at Amazónico. DIFC’s vibrant rainforest-inspired hotspot transforms every Saturday into a lively celebration, with a menu of Nikkei flavours, pulsing Latin house beats and immersive percussion performances creating a high-octane experience.

Where: DIFC

When: Sat, 12pm to 4.30pm

Price: Dhs495 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs795 bubbly, Dhs300 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 571 3999. @amazonicodubai

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

The beloved Fork and Cork brunch is a superb all-you-can-eat feast, taking over Crescendo every Saturday. Expect cooking stations and sizzling grills amidst serene Palm views, all served up to some excellent live entertainment. Desserts are always a highlight.

Where: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs450 soft, Dhs575 sparkling, Dhs950 Champagne, Dhs220 children five to 11

Book: Tel: (0)4 567 8304. @crescendodubai

Asia Asia Business Bay

While its Pier 7 sister hosts a daytime brunch, the Business Bay outpost of Asia Asia serves up a similar four-course menu in the evening. Available every Friday and Saturday, it pairs a decadent set menu of pan-Asian cuisine with unlimited beverages.

Where: Grand Millennium Business Bay

When: Fri and Sat, 8pm to 11pm

Price: Dhs375 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs650 sparkling

Book: @asiaasiauae

Asia Asia Palm

With a beautiful alfresco terrace, it makes sense to host a sunset brunch at the third Dubai outpost of Asia Asia. The Palm Jumeirah iteration of the Spice Route brunch offers stretching sea and skyline views alongside a four-course menu.

Where: Andaz Dubai The Palm

When: Sat, 5pm to 8pm

Price: Dhs375 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs650 sparkling

Book:@asiaasiauae

Asia Asia Pier 7

Now hitting legendary status, Asia Asia presents an eclectic four-course set menu of pan-Asian cuisine, unlimited drinks and lively entertainment all enjoyed in the heart of Dubai Marina.

Where: Pier 7, Dubai Marina

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs325 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs575 sparkling

Book: @asiaasiauae

Attiko

The hip rooftop terrace at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi serves up a stylish Saturday soiree, where guests can enjoy a pan-Asian sharing-style set menu of dishes, free-flowing drinks, and entertainment from a live DJ and saxophone player.

Where: W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

When: Sat, 2pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs325 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs565 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

BA Boldly Asian

This night brunch at Fairmont The Palm is your invitation to wind into the weekend with a delectable spread of Asian flavours, free-flowing drinks for three hours, and a DJ spinning the kind of tunes that will have you up dancing around the tables.

Where: Fairmont The Palm

When: Fri and Sat, 6pm to 11pm (three-hour packages)

Price: Dhs250 soft, Dhs395 wine and beer, Dhs495 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 457 3388. @ba.boldlyasian

The Banc

A celebration of Mediterrasian cuisine in a relaxed and fun setting, enjoy The Banc’s new brunch with a curated selection of signature cocktails, mocktails and wines. Stay for the after-party from 4pm to 6pm.

Where: Renaissance Hotel, Business Bay

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs298 soft, Dhs398 house, Dhs498 Prosecco, Dhs698 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)52 993 5225. @thebanc.dubai

Barasti

A sunset pool brunch is the fun-filled Saturday brunch offering at Dubai’s OG beach bar, Barasti. You’ll get three hours of free-flowing drinks and one bite from the brunch menu, while a DJ spins lively tunes. After brunch, the party continues with flamingo loungers, LED floaters and live entertainment.

Where: Le Meridien Mina Seyhai Beach Resort & Waterpark

When: Sat, 5pm to 8pm

Price: Dhs229 ladies, Dhs269 gents

Book: Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @barastibeach

Bar Du Port

Bringing the fiesta to Dubai Harbour is Bar du Port, which promises top tunes, a tasty spread of Mediterranean flavours and free-flowing drinks every Saturday afternoon. The menu features grazing bites like truffle arancini, mini burgers and chicken pops – but really, it’s more about the music and drinks, so expect an impressive selection of cocktails too.

Where: Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina

When: Sat, 1pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs430 wine, Dhs560 sparkling and cocktails, Dhs780 premium.

Book: Tel: (0)4 332 4868.@barduportdubai

Barfly

The evening brunch experience at Barfly by Buddha Bar features live entertainment like no other. A spectacular fire show, live dance performances, and a special illusionist will keep you entertained all evening as you feast. The menu features a fusion of Asian and international cuisine complemented by expertly crafted beverages.

Where: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

When: Sat, 7pm to 11pm

Price: Dhs365 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs545 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 230 0057. @barflydubai

Belgian Beer Café

This frills-free pub at Souk Madinat Jumeirah serves up a three-course menu of quintessential Belgian plates like steak frites, mussels and ribs for its Saturday brunch. Bag a seat on the terrace for the best Burj views.

Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah

When: Sat, 2pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs249 soft, Dhs399 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 447 0227. @belgianbeercafejumeirah

The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery

This evening brunch takes place at Blacksmith’s Dubai Marina location every Saturday. Tuck into succulent, Southern-style meats paired with an array of drinks and sit back and enjoy a fun evening of entertainment.

Where: The First Collection Dubai Marina

When: Sat, 7pm to 10pm

Price: Dhs250 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs475 sparkling

Book: @theblacksmithdubai

Boardwalk

A long-standing favourite at Dubai Creek Resort, Boardwalk is the ideal spot for a relaxed and refined Satureday brunch alfresco. Expect a buffet brimming with pasta, seafood and grilled meats, designed to transport you straight to the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean.

Where: Dubai Creek Resort

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs250 soft, Dhs450 sparkling, Dhs650 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 602 1583. @boardwalkdubai

Brewdog

The popular Scottish entertainment bar has landed in Dubai, and on Saturdays, brunch means three hours of sharing starters, an a la carte choice of main, and sharing desserts. The drinks list features a selection of wine, beer, spirits and cocktails, plus there’s half price darts and duckpin bowling for brunchers.

Where: Bluewaters, Dubai

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 premium

Book: Tel: (0)52 956 5688. @brewdogbluewaters

Brass Monkey

This beloved entertainment bar dishes out a dose of nostalgia with its weekend brunch: think throwback tunes from the ’90s and ’00s, a crowd-pleasing menu of bar bites, and old-school desserts like banana splits. Keen to get competitive? There’s 50% off bowling and selected arcade games too.

Where: Bluewaters, Dubai

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs425 sparkling.

Book: Tel: (0)4 582 7277. @brassmonkeysocial

Bubbalicious

Whether you’re a Dubai veteran or a newbie on the brunch scene, the Westin’s Bubbalicious brunch is always wow-worthy. Forget moderation and prepare for a party that is a perennial hit with families, couples, friends or visitors. The beachfront property packs plenty in on the day with three restaurants teaming up, chefs at hot cooking stations, drinks stations galore, and entertainment for all ages. It’s a longstanding classic that thoroughly earns its place among the best.

Where: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Beach Resort & Marina

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs475 soft, Dhs585 sparkling, Dhs680 premium, Dhs300 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 511 7373.@westindubai

Bussola, JGE

A relaxed family brunch is what Saturdays are for at Bussola in JGE. During the cooler months, a table on the terrace is a lovely spot to enjoy a sharing menu of Italian classics and free-flowing drinks.

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs570 sparkling

Book: Tel: (0)4 586 7760. @bussolabyjge

Canary Club

Good food, good vibes and an open bar – Tiki’s Rituals Brunch on the rooftop of Canary Club is an all-singing, all-dancing party of resident & guest DJ’s, dancers, entertainment, plus a three-course meal. Stay for the after-party where drinks packages start from Dhs375.

Where: Banyan Tree Residences, Hillside, JLT

When: Sat, 2pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 bubbly, Dhs625 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 584 5999. @canaryclubdxb

Café Nikki

This relaxed and refined restaurant at Nikki Beach Resort serves up an impressive spread of fresh international dishes buffet-style, with sharing mains served tableside. In signature Nikki Beach style, a resident DJ and musician entertain guests, and there’s beach access at the resort after brunch for those who wish to carry on the afternoon.

Where: Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs500 house, Dhs700 premium, Dhs175 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 376 6162. @nikkibeachresortdubai

CE LA VI

Brunch on 54, set against the sensational Downtown skyline, is CE LA VI’s sophisticated Saturday soiree. Drink in picture-perfect Burj views and free-flowing drinks, while grazing on a sharing menu and enjoying the pulsing beats from a live DJ and entertainers.

Where: Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs390 soft, Dhs490 house, Dhs690 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai

Chic Nonna

The chic new L’estate Chic Brunch takes over Chic Nonna every Saturday. The menu celebrates rich and refined Italian flavours, with rounds of hot and cold starters, a pasta course and a la carte choice of main. High-quality ingredients shine through the menu, and generous portions designed to share are silver served with finesse by the team. As the music goes up, a curtain is pulled away to reveal a decadent dessert room, a fabulous final course to conclude an afternoon of Dolce Vita dining.

Where: DIFC

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs575 house, Dhs800 Champagne.

Book: Tel: (0)4 605 2000. @chicnonnadubai

China Tang

The Grand Tier Brunch at the iconic China Tang draws inspiration from Sir David Tang’s famously flamboyant dinner parties, fusing culinary storytelling with tableside theatrics. The four-course sharing brunch is paired with three hours of unlimited drinks, and set to stunning live music that makes for a memorable afternoon.

Where: The Lana Promenade, Business Bay

When: Sat, 1pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs398 soft, Dhs598 house, Dhs798 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 295 7464. @chinatang_dubai

City Social

A chic Saturday brunch awaits at City Social from Jason Atherton, where the food is close to flawless. Dig into the smoked burrata and crisp confit lamb shoulder, but save room the raspberry and yuzu alaska – this is simple food executed well. Great for group outings as the bubbly package is included for free for groups of six or more.

Where: Grosvenor House Dubai

When: Sat 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs850 bubbly

Book: Tel: (0)4 402 2222. @citysocial_dubai

Clap

Explore innovative dishes, inventive cocktails, and stunning decor for Instagram-worthy moments at the Buranchi brunch. Indulge in sushi, sashimi, and other sharing platters, and enjoy fun-filled entertainment. Prepare for a lively one.

Where: Gate Village Building 11

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs598 house, Dhs798 premium.

Book: Tel: (0)4 569 3820. @clapdxb

Claw BBQ

Sure, it’s in a beautiful hotel on the Palm, but Claw BBQ is as close to an American dive bar as we’re going to get in Dubai. Head there for a lively All-American brunch, with games galore and a wild, mechanical bull to conquer. Go on your birthday with six mates and enjoy your brunch for free.

Where: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 230 0054. @clawbbqpalm

Clay

Clay brings the party to Bluewaters every Saturday afternoon with its high-energy entertainment from Latin musicians and a DJ on duty. Book a table on the terrace for prime Ain Dubai and JBR views, and stick around for the after-party, with drinks packages from Dhs150.

Where: The Wharf, Bluewaters

When: Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs545 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 422 5600. @clay_dubai

The Coterie

The Coterie’s loud-and-proud event roster features quiz nights, live sports and much more. On Saturdays, guests can expect an all-singing, all-dancing party with the Ballsy Bingo Brunch. Think epic rounds of bingo, top prizes and non-stop entertainment.

Where: Level 2, above Precision Football, Ibn Battuta

When: Sat, 1pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs275 soft, Dhs325 house, Dhs395 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 570 8072. @the.coterie.group

Coya

One of the most popular brunches in Dubai, Coya’s buffet-style party brunch is back. A Peruvian feast of flavourful dishes, it’s all paired with bottomless cocktails – including Pisco sours – plus live music and DJ performances.

Where: Four Seasons Village

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Price: Dhs390 soft, Dhs630 house, Dhs690 Champagne.

Book: Tel: (0)4 316 9600. @coyadubai

Demon Duck

Indulge in fiery fare by chef Alvin Leung at this sophisticated restaurant at Banyan Tree Dubai. A three-hour package of signature dishes is paired with free-flowing drinks and a live DJ.

Where: Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs349 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs599 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 556 6466. banyantree.com@demonduckdubai

Dragonfly

Step into the Instagrammable dining room of Dragonfly for the Tokyo Social brunch. Elevated Japanese dishes curated by chef Reif Othman promise bold flavours in a sophisticated setting, paired with four hours of free-flowing drinks.

Where: The Lana Promenade, Business Bay

When: Sat, 1pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs385 soft, Dhs565 house, Dhs595 prosecco

Book: Tel: (0)4 834 8278. @dragonfly.dxb

Duck & Waffle

Duck & Waffle serves up an indulgent weekend brunch on both Saturday and Sunday. Whether you’re looking for something savoury or sweet, this new DIFC eatery serves up fun twists on classic brunch dishes, like halloumi fries, beef bacon wrapped dates, and of course, the signature duck and waffle.

Where: Innovation One, Concourse Level, DIFC

When: Sat and Sun, 12pm to 3pm

Price: Dhs150 soft, Dhs250 house, Dhs350 premium

Book: @duckandwaffledubai

Eauzone

A refined weekend escape for families, Eauzone’s brunch takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with four-hour packages of delectable Asian cuisine the star of the show. Set in the tranquil gardens of One&Only Royal Mirage’s Arabian Courtyard, a procession of dishes is presented to each table. Think sushi, dim sum and wok-tossed stir fries. Make a day of it and upgrade the experience to include pool access.

Where: Arabian Courtyard, One&Only Royal Mirage

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 4.30pm

Price: Dhs305 dining only, Dhs400 soft with pool access, Dhs500 house with pool access, Dhs200 children four to 11.

Book: @eauzonedubai

En Fuego

Where better to fiesta than at Atlantis The Palm’s South American restaurant? En Fuego’s Vida Del Carnaval Saturday brunch features live cooking stations whipping up a whole host of South American favourites. If the three hours of partying isn’t enough, the after-party from 4pm to 6pm will definitely add fuel to the fire.

Where: Atlantis, The Palm

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling.

Book: @enfuegodubai

Eva

A stylish party brunch at Palm West Beach, Eva’s lively Saturday soiree is as much about music and drinks as it is about the multi-course menu. Although you’ll be impressed by the food – think oysters, burrata, truffle pizza and pistachio ice cream. Once brunch concludes, the after-party keeps things going until 8pm.

Where: The Club, Palm West Beach

When: Sat, 1pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs575 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 510 4800. @evabeachclub

Fairmont The Palm

The whole family will love the Golden Ticket brunch at Fairmont The Palm’s recently reimagined all-day dining restaurant, Flow Kitchen. Inspired by Willy Wonka, this whimsical brunch invites guests into a world of culinary wonder with chocolate fountains, edible masterpieces, and playful treats.

Where: Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs250 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 premium, Dhs99 children

Book: Tel: (0)4 457 3457. @fairmontthepalm

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar

This backyard grill at the Radisson Blu hosts the Deep South Social on Saturdays, featuring American cuisine with a southern vibe and live entertainment. Think barbecue bites, small plates and seafood licked by fire.

Where: Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, Business Bay

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling, Dhs110 children six to 11.

Book: Tel: (0)56 404 4169. @radissonbludubaiwaterfront

Folly

The Botanical Brunch at Folly is all about dishes inspired by nature’s best ingredients paired with botanically-infused cocktails. Fans of the OG folly will be pleased to see folly pops included on the menu, as well as refreshing spritzes. An indoor fountain and olive trees provide a leafy, serene backdrop to a stylish Saturday afternoon.

Where: Address Montgomerie, Emirates Hills

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs795 sparkling

Book: Tel: (0)52 201 6610. @follydubai

Flying Elephant

Music and mixology make the brunch at Flying Elephant a lively one. On the food front, there’s unlimited starters, a choice of main and then a choice of dessert. Danish Khan leads the live band, and an after-party keeps things lively until 9pm.

Where: Novotel Dubai Al Barsha

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium.

Book: @flyingelephant.ae

Gallery 7/40

After Secret Parties’ plate-smashing, statue-dancing Friday evening brunch at Gallery 7/40 proved so popular, they added a new Saturday daytime offering. At The Brunch Club, guests can bag a table on the sandy shores of the alfresco restaurant, tuck in to gourmet live stations and free-flowing drinks. The vibes are kept high all afternoon with singers, dancers, DJs and special acts, followed by an after-party from 4.30pm to 7pm with two hours of drinks for Dhs245.

Where: The Club, Palm West Beach

When: Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 premium

Book: Tel: (0)52 394 8098. @gallery740

Garden on 8

Why experiment with Saturday brunch elsewhere when you’ve got a trusted favourite like Garden on 8 hosting a grand garden party every week? At least that’s what the team at this cheeky little pub on the 8th floor of Media One will tell you anyway. But as a beloved barbecue brunch, it remains a firm favourite on the expat circuit.

Where: Media One Hotel

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs369 bubbly

Book: Tel: (0)52 144 7438. @gardenon8

Ginger Moon

Cool vibes, epic bets and gourmet eats. That’s what’s on the menu at Palmera brunch taking over this Cali-cool spot at W Dubai – Mina Seyhai. They offer a unique take on Californian cuisine: think crudo towers, oysters on ice, soft shell crab and skirt steak. After brunch as the sun sets, stick around for sunset beats, tribal dancers, and drinks deals.

Where: W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

When: Sat, 2pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs485 Champagne, Dhs695 including two hours of drinks after brunch

Book: Tel: (0)4 509 9998. @gingermoondxb

Gitano

The Saturday night fiesta at Gitano is where flavour, fire and flair collide, all under the sparkle of the beach club’s iconic disco balls. A high-energy evening, expect small plates like crispy chili chicken and Hamachi tostada to start, then signatures from the live station, mains, and a sweet finale of churros and tres leches.

Where: J1 Beach, Jumeirah

When: Sat, 8pm to 11pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 premium, Dhs795 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)58 566 2320. @gitano.dubai

Grand Hyatt Dubai

Weekends are for food, family and fun, which is exactly what you can look forward to every Saturday at Market Café. Set in the lush indoor gardens of Grand Hyatt Dubai, dine around the world at live stations, while little ones run wild with activities like face painting, balloon twisting and more.

Where: Grand Hyatt Dubai

When: Sat, 12.20pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs99 children six to 12.

Book: Tel: (0)4 317 1234. @grandhyattdubai

Graze

This laidback City Walk gem has an industrial feel and a meaty menu that carnivores will love. On Saturdays, the four-course menu includes options like beef tartare, brisket, sirloin and a San Sebastian cheesecake for dessert. As a bonus, there’s a selection of cocktails included in the house package.

Where: La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk

When: Sat, 1pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs299 soft, Dhs425 house

Book: Tel: (0)4 403 3111. livelaville.com

The Great British Restaurant

Throw it back with the Britpop brunch where a gourmet buffet, free-flowing drinks, pool and beach access and even complimentary use of the kids’ club, Dukesy Kids, offers something for everyone.

Where: Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs299 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs399 sparkling

Book: Tel: (0)4 455 1101. @dukesthepalm

The Guild

Brunch Society is a decadent ode to the good life at oh-so-chic The Guild. The first hour is for welcome Champagne and canapes, then from 1pm service officially begins. Expect live stations of brasserie delights and free-flowing drinks.

Where: ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC

When: Sat, 12pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs440 soft, Dhs549 house

Book: Tel: (0)4 321 9142. @theguilddubai

Hutong

Hutong presents guests with a brunch concept inspired by one of the grandest meals documented in the Chinese culinary legacy. The Imperial Brunch pays tribute to the Manchu-Han Imperial Feast, a legendary banquet in the Qing dynasty. The brunch begins with a wide variety of unlimited starters and delicate dim sum. For the main course, guests may select one specially curated dish each and end the evening on a sweet note with Hutong’s sharing dessert platter.

Where: DIFC

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm (kitchen closes)

Price: Dhs288 soft, Dhs448 house, Dhs488 Prosecco, Dhs688 sparkling.

Book: Tel: (0)4 220 0868. @hutongdubai

InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Every Saturday, Anise at InterContinental Dubai Festival City transforms into a global culinary journey, featuring eight live cooking stations where you can pile your plate with Arabic, Asian, Indian and European cuisines. There’s family entertainment and engaging kids’ activities, making this a brilliant one for all ages.

Where: InterContinental Dubai Festival City

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs245 soft, Dhs345 house, Dhs125 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 701 1111. @intercondfc

Iris

Iris’ multi-award-winning Saturday brunch with DJ Paul Svenson on the decks is the ultimate weekend party, with drinks packages, delicious bites and non-stop fun.

Where: Meydan

When: Sat, 1pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs290 soft, Dhs390 wine, Dhs490 house, Dhs750 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 334 3355. @irisdubai

Jamavar

The Royal Brunch at Michelin Starred Jamavar is a culinary celebration of India’s rich culinary heritage. There are vegetarian or non-vegetarian menus, each featuring rounds of street food, South Indian samplers and an à la carte choice of main, concluding with a burnt mango tart for dessert.

Where: Address Dubai Opera Residences, Downtown Dubai

When: Sat and Sun, 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house

Book: Tel: (0)4 553 7852. @jamavardubai

Josette

This fabulously feminine DIFC hotspot Josette offers an exciting brunch serving a variety of French brasserie classics. Guests are treated to a beautifully presented, sharing- style menu offering freshly prepared viennoiseries, entrees, mains, and decadent desserts.

Where: ICD Brookfield, DIFC

When: Sat, noon to 5pm (three-hour packages)

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs750 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 275 2522. @josettedubai

Jou Jou Brasserie

Be transported to sun-soaked days on the Mediterranean with a family-friendly brunch at this elegant Four Seasons spot. Seasonal dishes are presented at a gourmet buffet, alongside free-flowing drinks to further enhance the refined afternoon.

Where: Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs485 soft, Dhs715 house, Dhs850 Champagne, Dhs240 children six to 11

Book: Tel: (0)4 270 7803. @joujoudubai

Jumeirah Al Qasr

Lovers of international brunch fare will find the Al Qasr stalwart a perfect start to any weekend. Expect an elegant culinary feast with sumptuous delicacies from across the globe. The brunch menu includes an unlimited eclectic mix of international cuisines, all served from live cooking stations, from European and Asian flavours to mouth-watering smoker and grill stations.

Where: Jumeirah Al Qasr

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs495 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs795 premium, Dhs350 children four to 12

Book: Tel: (800) 323 232. @jumeirahalqasr

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

This Agrabah family brunch at the chic Jumeirah Mina A’Salam is as great for children as it is for adults. The team has clearly nailed the formula: good food, great locations, and an assortment of children’s activities and live entertainment.

Where: Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: From Dhs350 soft, Dhs430 house, Dhs530 premium, Dhs150 children four to 11 years.

Book: Tel: (0)50 836 1513. @agrabahbrunchdubai

Kaimana

Lost in Paradise is the name of Candypants’ newest party brunch, which takes over the tropical Kaimana at J1 Beach every Saturday afternoon. There’s a menu of bold pan-Asian dishes – laced with island flair, to graze on, plus themed cocktails, live entertainment and a solid soundtrack of all your favourite party hits.

Where: J1 Beach

When: Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm

Price: Dhs475 house, Dhs675 premium, Dhs775 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)58 177 9831. @kaimanabeachdubai

Kiyoshi

The blooming brunch at Kiyoshi is a new Saturday soiree in Dubai Harbout. Enjoy a chef’s selection of elevated Japanese dishes, free-flowing drinks and serene waterfront views from the terrace.

Where: Dubai Harbour

When: Sat, 1pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs255 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs395 sparkling

Book: Tel: (0)4 572 6578. @kiyoshidubai

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Lacing Parisian flair into DIFC weekends is L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon’s refined foodie brunch. A three-hour package that celebrates the Robuchon legacy, expect fine French fare, sleek beats and free-flowing drinks.

Where: Gate Village 11, DIFC

When: Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs349 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs699 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)56 992 1708. @atelier_robuchondubai

La Brasserie Sur Le Boulevard

Set against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa, this alfresco brunch brings France’s finest foodie regions to life through a delectable Saturday afternoon spread. From vibrant Provençal markets to the azure coasts, expect fresh seafood on ice, à la minute shucked oysters, pan-seared Foie Gras, pasta prepared on a Parmesan wheel and a live grill featuring an assortment of beef.

Where: Kempinski The Boulevard, Downtown Dubai

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs329 soft, Dhs478 house

Book: Tel: (0)4 561 8888. @kempinskitheboulevard

La Cantine du Faubourg

For many, brunches are all about family, friends and fantastic food. With that in mind, La Cantine du Faubourg hosts its Brunch 105 every Saturday and Sunday, with something for every member of the tribe. Food includes a la carte offerings of breakfast staples such as pastries and eggs, a selection of signature mains and decadent desserts. Live entertainment comes in the form of a DJ and children are more than welcome.

Where: Emirates Towers Hotel, DIFC

When: Sat, noon to 5pm

Price: Dhs375 soft, Dhs510 house, Dhs755 sparkling

Book: Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @lacantinedubai

La Mar by Gastón Acurio

The Pisco Brunch menu at La Mar dives deep into traditional Peruvian cuisine. Guests can indulge in a delicious set menu served sharing style and a unique selection of signature mocktails or cocktails, including unlimited traditional Peruvian beverages. Book a seat on the terrace and benefit from views over the Skyblaze fountain.

Where: Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs385 soft, Dhs495 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @lamardubai

La Niña

Experience the vibrant spirit of Spain at La Comida, La Niña’s take on the traditional Spanish brunch. Indulge in a sharing-style set menu featuring authentic tapas like truffle croquettas, garlic prawns and a langoustine paella. The afternoon quickly becomes a lively affair with live music elevating the ambience.

Where: ICD Brookfield, DIFC

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs450 house, Dhs550 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 395 1300. @laninadubai

Lah Lah

At this relaxed neighbourhood eatery in The Greens, a pan-Asian, sharing-style menu is served up as both an afternoon and evening brunch. Think live cooking stations of sushi and dim sum, plus servings of BBQ lamb rack and beef cheek massaman curry.

Where: Zabeel House The Greens, Onyx Tower

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm and 7pm to 10pm

Price: Dhs295 soft (day), Dhs285 soft (night), Dhs410 house (day), Dhs395 house (night), Dhs555 sparkling (day), Dhs415 sparkling (night)

Book: Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

Lock Stock & Barrel, JBR

Not for the faint hearted – or those with sensitive ears – Lock Stock is loud and proud with a maddening crowd. Come for a good time, dive into the bar bites, down all the drinks and enjoy live music as the confetti canons go boom – it’s wild.

Where: Rixos Premium JBR – The Walk

When: Sat, 5pm to 8pm

Price: Dhs250 soft, Dhs300 house, Dhs350 sparkling

Book: @lockstockuae

Luigia

This brilliant – and supremely underrated – pizzeria offers Saturday brunch and features live music and a select menu of timeless Italian favourites created with seasonal ingredients, sourced directly from Italy.

Where: Rixos Premium JBR

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs249 soft, Dhs289 house.

Book: Tel: (0)4 349 6950. @luigiadubai

Maiden Shanghai

Saturdays at Five Palm Jumeirah is like a brunch rite of passage. Head to the multi-award-winning Naughty Noodles Brunch from 1pm onwards and enjoy unlimited gourmet Chinese food and specially crafted cocktails with fabulous roving live entertainment, including an iconic Chinese dragon show and a live non-stop DJ set. Join in the fun at the after-brunch party from 4.30pm until 7pm and take advantage of three drinks for Dhs120 offer – it is the weekend after all.

Where: Five Palm Jumeirah

When: Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 premium.

Book: Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @maidenshanghaidubai

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill

Three courses and an open bar – at The Maine, brunch is simple and effective. Guests start their experience with shucked oysters, fish tacos and tuna tartare. For the main course, there’s options like prawns a la plancha, NY sirloin and The Maine burger, and sides like house salad and the What’s On fave, the charred Brussels sprouts. Expect a fully open bar, featuring a variety of specialty bloody Marys that you’ll only find at The Maine.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR

When: Sat, 12pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs440.

Book: Tel: (0)4 457 6719. @themainedxb

Mayabay

Nestled in the corner of Jumeirah Al Naseem’s turtle lagoon, MayaBay offers an eclectic Asian-inspired brunch with multiple choices of starters, main courses and desserts along with free-flowing dim sum, sushi and sashimi.

Where: Jumeirah Al Naseem

When: Sat and Sun, 12pm to 3pm

Price: Dhs425 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs795 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 275 2500. @mayabaydubai

McGettigan’s JLT

The Grafton Street Saturday Brunch means unlimited access to the carvery and buffet, plus drinks, live music, and fun and games hosted by friendly radio presenter Jono. Guaranteed good times, with the option to keep the party going with after-party packages between 5pm to 8pm from Dhs229.

Where: Cluster I, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs249 house, Dhs349 premium.

Book: @mcgettigansjlt

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

The three-course brunch menu at Mezzanine is all about British classics, like coronation chicken skewers and prawn cocktail to start, followed by mains like fish and chips or chicken and mushroom pie. For dessert, sticky toffee pudding and apple crumble are among the big-hitters. Pick your three-hour slot from 12pm to 7pm.

Where: Madinat Jumeirah

When: Sat, 12pm to 7pm (three-hour packages)

Price: Dhs345 house

Book: Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Mi Amie

This colourful rooftop serves up Miami vibes with its Havana Nights every Saturday evening. Vibrant food, entertainment and drinks promise the ultimate party atmosphere, with a four-course sharing menu paired with stunning views and a fun-filled feel.

Where: Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC

When: Sat, 8pm to 11pm

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 premium, Dhs795 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)52 394 8090. @miamiedubai

Mimi Kakushi

This slick spot sharpens its sushi slicing knives for a three-hour session every Saturday and Sunday. Leading the unstoppable global Japanese culinary takeover, Mimi Kakushi’s impeccable team presents an impressive menu of signatures paired with wines, sake and cocktails, with the ambience enhanced by a live singer and pianist.

Where: Four Seasons Resort

When: Sat and Sun, noon to 4pm

Price: Dhs450 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs765 premium.

Book: Tel: (0)4 379 4811@mimikakushi

Miss Lily’s

The home of authentic Jamaican and Caribbean cuisine, cocktails and good times – this party brunch packs a punch with its 00s music and weekly menus. The buffet of Jamaican favourites features a jerk brisket carving station and the sounds of DJs Crown Prince and Scottie B. Warm up your vocal cords for the ‘finish the lyric’ competition.

Where: Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road

When: Sat, 2pm to 6pm

Price: Dhs295 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs475 Prosecco.

Book: Tel: (0)4 356 2900. @misslilysdxb

Miss Tess

Secret Parties takes things into the evening with the After Dark brunch at Miss Tess. Expect all of the usual all-star entertainment from a Secret Parties brunch, plus Instagrammable drinks, Asian fusion plates and resident DJs spinning tunes that will have you on your feet right as the after-party kicks in at 10.30pm. Stick around for drinks deals from Dhs150 until 1am.

Taj Dubai, Business Bay, 7pm to 10.30pm, Sat, Dhs345 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 premium. Tel: (0)52 394 8098. @secretpartiesdxb

Mott 32

On Saturdays, Mott 32 is Brunch No.32, where guests can tuck into the best dishes that combine contemporary Hong Kong cuisine with traditional Asian cookery. Try wild mushroom dumplings, vegetable spring rolls and chicken won tons, but save space for the wood-roasted Peking duck. There’s a premium for tererace seating, which comes with jaw-dropping views from the 74th floor.

Where: Address Beach Resort

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs545 house, Dhs895 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 278 4832. @mott32dubai

Netsu

Dubai’s first Warayaki-style brunch takes place at this sleek Japanese steakhouse. Diners can sample a wide-ranging menu of Netsu’s favourites including the warayaki tuna tataki, Korean fried chicken and salmon tacos, followed by a choice of main from options like the Australian Wagyu ribeye and miso Chilean seabass. A live DJ and musician make the Netsu brunch an elevated, vibrant way to spend a Saturday.

Where: Mandarin Oriental, Jumeira

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Price: Dhs450

Book: Tel: (0)4 777 2232. @netsudubai

O Beach Dubai

Ibiza’s ultimate pool party destination has landed in JBR, bringing with it a roster of lively events featuring wow-factor entertainment and those orange cups. On Saturdays, it’s all about O Brunch, taking place from 1pm to 5pm in collaboration with Secret Parties. Sure, you can tuck in to dishes like spicy prawn tacos and loaded nachos, but it’s all about the pool access and entertainment, which comes in the form of a saxophonist, drummer and live DJ. Where: Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection, JBR When: Sat, 1pm to 5pm Price: Dhs345 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs475 premium, bed packages from Dhs2,000 for four Book: Tel: (0)52 394 8098. @obeachdubai

Pai Thai

Journey through the ancient flavours of Thailand at Pai Thai. Perched serenely on the edge of the Madinat Jumeirah waterways, it’s a lovely setting for a sharing-style menu of signature dishes.

Where: Jumeirah Al Qasr

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Price: Dhs245 soft, Dhs395 house

Book: Tel: (800) 323232. @paithaidubai

Palazzo Versace Hotel Dubai

A big hitter on the family fun brunch scene, Palazzo Versace’s Giardino’s Into the Jungle brunch guarantees an exclusive and enjoyable experience for the whole gang with Djs, a magician and loads of kids’ activities. Bring your swimwear – as there’s complimentary pool access post-brunch.

Where: Palazzo Versace Dubai

When: Sat, 1pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs570 sparkling, Dhs810 premium, Dhs165 children four to 11

Book: Tel: (0)4 556 8888. @intothejungledubai

Papas

Get ready to experience traditional Italian cuisine and hospitality at the Papas brunch, complete with all the pizza and pasta, oversized spritz and stunning Dubai Marina views you could want. Teachers and cabin crew get a Dhs50 discount on any package.

Where: Intercontinental Dubai Marina

When: Sat, 2pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs375 soft, Dhs475 wine, Dhs525 house, Dhs600 sparkling.

Book: @papasdubai

Piatti by the Beach

Bringing La Dolce Vita to Raffles The Palm’s shorefront every Saturday afternoon is Piatti by the Beach’s Southern Italian brunch. There are quintessential Italian flavours – concluding with a refreshing lemon sorbet and timeless tiramisu, served to a resident DJ and live singer.

Where: Raffles The Palm

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs380 soft, Dhs450 wine, Dhs550 house, Dhs900 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 248 8888. @piattibythebeach

Pure Sky Lounge

Old-but-gold Pure Skylounge is a laidback sunset spot, where Saturday evenings mean a set menu, unlimited drinks, and a perfect position to watch the golden-hued sunset against the backdrop of Ain Dubai.

Where: Hilton Dubai JBR

When: Sat, 5.30pm to 9pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 premium.

Book: Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @pureskylounge

Radisson Dubai Deira Creek

Bringing back old favourites from their first restaurants back in 1975 is Aseelah’s nostalgic heritage brunch. There’s Middle Eastern, Western, Indian and seafood stations to discover, with guests invited to pile their plates as many times as they wish.

Where: Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs245 soft, Dhs99 extra for 5 drinks, Dhs149 extra for unlimited drinks

Book: Tel: (0)4 205 7033. @radissonbludxb

Raffles The Palm

The grand surrounds of Le Jardin, with elegant gold accents and a beautiful alfresco terrace overlooking the gardens, provide the backdrop for a lavish Saturday feast. There’s something for everyone on the culinary front, and live entertainment to enhance the Versailles’-inspired atmosphere.

Where: Raffles The Palm, West Crescent

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling, Dhs795 Champagne, Dhs150 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 248 8888. @rafflespalmdubai

Revolver

Revolver’s underground brunch is a chef-led, fire-fuelled dining experience. You won’t find a big buffet spread here, instead, it’s a well thought out selection of sharing plates, paired with eclectic cocktails and underground beats.

Where: The Opus, Business Bay

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 257 9334. @revolver_dubai

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR

The much-loved London Social Garden Brunch at The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR is back with a new botanical concept and brand new live bars. Expect seasonal specials and a relaxed outdoor setting, with picturesque views of Ain Dubai as you tuck into a flavour flight thorugh British cuisine.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs399 soft, Dhs549 sparkling, Dhs179 children five to 11

Book: @ritzcarltondubai

Roka

Renowned for its award-winning contemporary Japanese robatayaki cuisine, Roka Dubai now offers a Saturday live station brunch. The live stations feature cold and hot starters, while main courses served to the table include sea bream fillet and cedar roast baby chicken. This is a family-friendly affair, with games, toys and activities for little ones.

Where: The Opus by Omniyat, Level 1, Business Bay

When: Sat, 12pm to 3pm

Price: Dhs295 soft, Dhs495 Prosecco, Dhs150 extra for Champagne.

Book: Tel: (0)4 439 7171. @rokadubaiofficial

Saffron

Dubai’s most iconic brunch party is a must-try Dubai experience. Brunch-goers can sip on bubbly or secret sauce slushies from one of Saffron’s legendary drink stations and take their pick of cuisines from across the globe with more than 220 delicious dishes to choose from. Alongside live DJ’s, Dubai’s bucket-list brunch also features round-the-clock entertainment, including dancers and singers. Strictly over 21s.

Where: Atlantis The Palm

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs525 house, Dhs575 sparkling, Dhs775 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @saffronbrunch

Seven Sisters

Teaming up with LUV Events, Sundown Brunch has stood out as one of Dubai’s premier brunch experiences for the last six years, remaining the ultimate destination for hip-hop and R&B enthusiasts. It offers a wide range of diverse dishes and innovative drinks crafted by their talented mixologists, and a high-octane party atmosphere.

Where: JW Marriott Marquis, Sheikh Zayed Road

When: Sat, 3pm to 8pm

Price: Dhs280 soft, Dhs380 house, Dhs480 premium

Book: Tel: (0)56 775 4777. @sevensistersdubai

Sexy Fish

Home to one of Dubai’s newest brunches – and the city’s most Instagrammable toilets –London-born Sexy Fish presents a generous all-inclusive package every Saturday afternoon. Elevated dishes and craft cocktails are paired with a line-up of live music, DJs and performances that make this a thrilling afternoon experience.

Where: Innovation One, DIFC

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs640 house, Dhs811 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 381 9000. @sexyfishdxb

Shang Palace

This renowned Asian restaurant showcases a rich Cantonese dim sum tradition at the Dim Sum Brunch. Of course there’s an extensive dim sum selection, but the menu also includes soups, spring rolls, pan-fried shrimps and a wok-fried section, plus sweet desserts.

Where: Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

When: Sat, 12pm to 3.30pm

Price: Dhs228 soft, Dhs388 house, Dhs588 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 405 2703. @shangpalace.dubai

SHI

Every Saturday and Sunday, SHI at Bluewaters Island presents the Dynasty Brunch, a decadent journey through modern Asian flavours. Dishes like Peking duck rolls, sweet and sour chicken, and beef in black pepper sauce are just a handful of the highlights, served up alongside free-flowing drinks. Pick between a 1pm or 2pm start.

Where: Bluewaters

When: Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm or 2pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs325 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs650 premium.

Book: Tel: (0)4 393 9990. @shi.dxb

Soul Kitchen

Big Bad Brunch is Soul Kitchen’s bold take on the Saturday brunch scene. Taking their Lebanese-Latin fusion food to the next level, the there are five different types of brunch package, messy plates, flavour fusions and some of the best entertainment in town.

Where: Marasi Drive, Business Bay

When: Sat, 12pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs195 soft, Dhs325 house, Dhs395 prosecco

Book: Tel: (0)4 836 0900. @soulkitchendxb

Soul St.

The SoulCaliCool Brunch at Five Jumeirah Village takes over both graffiti-laden Soul St and vibrant Mimi’s Pool Club for an afternoon of global street food, colourful entertainment, and free-flowing drinks. The after-party keeps things going until 7pm.

Where: Five Jumeirah Village

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs249 ladies, Dhs299 gents

Book: Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @soulstreetdubai

The Spaniel

Great food, drinks and laid-back vibes await at this gastropub on Bluewaters. Kick things off with sharing starters like the classic Caesar salad and beef tartare, then mains like fish and chips or Shepherd’s pie. Wrap up your meal with a visit to ‘The Sweet Shop,’ where indulgent treats like mini tarts, chocolate bites and nostalgic confections promise a sweet finish.

Where: The Wharf, Bluewaters

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 premium.

Book: Tel: (0)52 773 4874. @thespanieldxb

STK

There’s a regular rotation of brunches and ladies’ nights at this perennially popular JBR steakhouse. These days, Saturdays are for the Vegas brunch, with dazzling performances and a party atmosphere dictating the tempo at both the afternoon and evening packages. Expect a tasty three-course meal all while enjoying a matinée of epic proportions.

Where: Rixos Premium Dubai JBR – The Walk

When: Sat 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs425 soft, Dhs475 wine, Dhs525 house, Dhs550 premium.

Book: @stkdubaijbr

The Strand

Fed from the Med is the theme of The Strand’s Saturday brunch, a three-hour experience of Mediterranean dishes and laidback vibes. Start with jumbo prawns, baked feta and fish tacos, then opt for steak or salmon as a main course, and a chocolate pistachio brownie or Greek honey cake for dessert. The drinks selection includes signature cocktails and prosecco with the house package.

Where: Palm Views West, Palm Jumeirah

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs275 soft, Dhs895 house

Book: Tel: (0)4 430 2221. @strandcraftkitchen

StreetXO

Embark on a flavour-packed journey through diverse dishes, paired with Instagrammable cocktails and show-stopping entertainment. The sharing-style menu promises elevated street food with global inspirations, particularly from Spain and the Far East. Dishes include Wagyu croquetas, sweet and sour hamachi octopus tacos, and bogavante featuring king crab and caviar.

Where: One&Only One Za’abeel, Za’abeel 1

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs444 soft, Dhs555 house, Dhs777 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 666 1617. @streetxodubai

Studio Frantzén

This new addition to the restaurant scene at Atlantis, The Palm invites guests to experience a taste of Europe with an innovative blend of French-inspired cuisine infused with Asian flavours. Every weekend, the vibrant atmosphere is elevated by an eclectic playlist of 70s and 80s hits, and guests can enjoy a two-course menu paired with free-flowing beverages. Those with a sweet tooth shouldn’t miss a trip (or three) to the whimsical candy room, where indulgent à la carte desserts await.

Where: Atlantis, The Palm

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs195 food only, Dhs440 house

Book: Tel: (0)4 432 3232. @studiofrantzendubai

Sucre

Firey flavours take centre stage at the highly underrated Sucre brunch. On the menu, there’s yellowtail carpaccio and braised beef tacos to start, followed by a parillada platter and trips to the chef’s pastry table. A live DJ and musicians make sure guests are all on their feet by 4.30pm.

Where: Podium Level, Gate Village, DIFC

When: Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm

Price: Dhs370 soft, Dhs490 house and Prosecco, Dhs690 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @@sucredubai

Tasca

Curated by chef José Avillez, this Michelin-starred restaurant serves up one of the best brunches in town. Dine on the alfresco terrace or inside near the show kitchen and embark on a culinary flavour flight through Portugal’s finest ingredients across five courses. Savoury signatures include the Lageriro octopus and piri-piri chicken, but be sure to save room for the beloved pastel de nata for dessert.

Where: Mandarin Oriental, Jumeira

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs750 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 777 2231. @tascadubai

Tatel

A sophisticated Spanish restaurant in Downtown, Saturday brunch at Tatel is filled with high-energy Spanish flair – with live music and a DJ dictating the tempo. The curated menu features quintessential Spanish dishes, while the house package comes with Cava included.

Where: Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai

When: Sat, 2pm to 6pm

Price: Dhs355 soft, Dhs455 house, Dhs725 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 215 2121. @tateldubai

Tête-à-Tête

Tête-à-Tête at FIVE LUXE, JBR, introduces the Bisou Bisou Brunch, a chic French Riviera–inspired Saturday affair featuring a three-course menu, free-flowing drinks and live performances. After brunch finishes, the parties flows over to Paradiso Dubai to keep the energy high.

Where: FIVE LUXE, JBR

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 bubbly.

Book: Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @teteatetedubai

Trader Vic’s Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Experience a Tahitian holiday in just one afternoon with Trader Vic’s’ Tiki Hula Hula brunch. Available to enjoy only at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, guests are treated to the best Trader Vic’s has to offer – including unlimited Tiki Puka Puka’s

Where: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs275 soft, Dhs325 house, Dhs525 sparkling

Book: Tel: (0)4 230 0050. @tradervicspalm

Traiteur

The classic Traiteur brunch is one of the dining highlights of Dubai’s alfresco season. An exquisite culinary experience with stunning views of the creek, expect outstanding cuisine, and a vibrant atmosphere.

Where: Park Hyatt Dubai

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs450 soft, Dhs575 sparkling, Dhs795 bubbly, Dhs895 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @parkhyattdubai

Tutto Passa

Experience the vibrant Taste of Amalfi brunch, a lively celebration of Italian flavours, music, and sunshine. Set against interiors inspired by the golden hues of the Amalfi Coast, the brunch offers a buffet-style feast featuring live stations, immersive kids’ activities, and live music that keeps the energy flowing throughout the afternoon.

Where: Delano Dubai, Bluewaters

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs375 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs695 Champagne, Dhs150 children four to 12.

Book: Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @delanodubai

Vida Emirates Hills

The Sol Saturdays brunch at Origins promises brunch classics with a wide selection of cocktails and mocktails to be enjoyed poolside. Bring your swimmers for a sunbathe post brunch.

Where: Vida Emirates Hills

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house

Book: Tel: (0)4 872 8888. @vidahotels

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Once Upon A Brunch is a family-friendly affair at the Waldorf, taking place every Saturday within Mezzerie. Enjoy an afternoon of international food stations, live music, princess singers, fairy trails, balloon magic and a host of other garden games.

Where: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

When: Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs549 house, Dhs690 premium

Book:@onceuponabrunch.com

Wanderlust

There’s never a dull moment at Wanderlust. Expect ten live food stations cooking up international dishes galore and a whole host of drink options from pop-up bars. Combine that with a buzzing atmosphere and lively beats, and it’s no wonder that Wanderlust reigns supreme as one of the city’s most beloved party brunches.

Where: JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs299 house (ladies), Dhs349 house (gents).

Book:@wanderlustbrunchdxb

XU

Brunchflix is the Saturday offering at XU, serving up entertainment and dishes deserving of the big screen. Whether you’re dining in the restaurant by the bar or DJ, or enjoying the tropical feel of the terrace, expect three hours of sharing plates and free-flowing drinks, perfect for grazing on as you catch up.

Where: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

When: Sat, 1pm to 5pm (three-hour packages)

Price: Dhs295 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs585 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 394 6252 @xurestaurantdubai

Zenzi Beach

Enjoy a family-friendly afternoon on the shores of Jumeirah Zabeel Saray with the Jardin Rosé Family Brunch. Enjoy a set menu of dishes served to the table, with live entertainment from a DJ and saxophonist. Make the most of the alfresco season and dine on a table on the terrace.

Where: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs580 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 453 0444. @zenzibeachdxb

Zuma

Zuma’s Baikingu Brunch incorporates all the best that Zuma has to offer, beginning with a selection of starters, including Zuma’s signature shrimp tempura, crispy fried squid, as well as an assortment of sashimi, nigiri and maki. Plus, options from the live robata cooking station, followed by signature main courses, including miso marinated black cod and grilled Australian wagyu ribeye, finishing things off with sweet desserts.

Where: Gate Village 06, Podium Level, DIFC

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs545 soft, Dhs645 Prosecco, Dhs795 Champagne, Dhs255 children four to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 425 5660. @zumadubai