Sponsored: A ski slope, pasta lab, infinity pool and flamenco.. Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is not your standard city stay

If you haven’t been to Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates lately, here’s your reason to go back. The five-star hotel has had a quiet refresh; new dining concepts, access to the pool for non-guests, slope-side chalets, and just the right mix of luxe and laid-back. Whether you’re here for a long lunch, a cabana by the pool, or a weekend in one of the Aspen Chalets with Ski Dubai views, this is one of the most unexpected, easy wins for a weekend in the city.

Book a pool day without booking a room

From October 1, Vera by the Pool is open to the public. You can now book a lounger or private cabana for the day and spend it poolside without an overnight stay. The space is relaxed, sun-drenched and just right for a proper break.

Location: Vera by the Pool, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Times: Daily 8am to 8pm

Cost: Monday to Thursday Dhs400, Dhs200 redeemable on food & drink; Friday, Saturday and Sunday Dhs400, non-redeemable

Contact: (050) 5989051 | veraversilia.ae | @veraversilia

Check in to the Aspen pool chalet

Looking for more of a private escape? The Aspen Pool Chalet comes with its own terrace, direct access to two infinity pools, a personal butler, and Executive Lounge access. You’ll get Ski Dubai views, total privacy, and all the perks of a luxe suite, but still be right in the middle of the action.

You can find more info and book here

Dine Italian at Vera Versilia

New on the second floor is Vera Versilia, a modern Tuscan spot by Executive Chef Marco Garfagnini. It’s built around Italian heritage with a fresh Dubai spin, expect a pasta lab, raw crudo bar, and dishes straight out of Forte dei Marmi.

Experience “Pranzo di Lavoro” at Vera Versilia

Available Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm, the “Pranzo di Lavoro”, known as business lunch in Italy, is a three-course set for Dhs145. Starters include burrata, Fassona carpaccio, or seabass crudo. Mains range from seafood pasta to grilled octopus, with a solid dessert line-up featuring tiramisu and lemon sorbet.

Location: Vera Versilia, 2nd Floor

Cost: Dhs145 for a three-course set

Contact: (050) 5989051 | reservations@veraversilia.ae | @veraversilia

Wind Down with Aperitivo Classico

From Monday to Thursday, 5pm to 7pm, Aperitivo Classico at Vera Versilia brings a little Versilia to Dubai. For Dhs115, you get two cocktails and three bites; think octopus, olives, and a Negroni Sbagliato or a floral Forte Dei Marmi spritz. It’s laid-back yet lively, and exactly the right vibe for post-work.

Location: Vera Versilia, 2nd Floor, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Times: Monday to Thursday, 5pm to 7pm

Cost: Dhs115 per person for two cocktails and three bites

Contact: (050) 5989051 | veraversilia.ae | @veraversilia

Catch Flamenco at Salero

Salero Tapas & Bodega is where you go for Spanish bites, bold drinks, and live music. There’s a full entertainment line-up every week:

Flamenco: Wednesdays 7.30pm to 10.30pm | Fri & Sat 8pm–10.30pm

Live music: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 8pm to 10.30pm

Don’t miss Ladies’ Night (Noche de Señoritas) or the October paella cooking class. Keep it casual with sangria and paella or drop in for Merienda, their new afternoon affair.

You can find more info and book here

Pink Afternoon Tea for a cause at Aspen Café

Throughout October, Aspen Café is supporting Pink October in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation. Pop in for an afternoon tea ceremony and help raise awareness (and funds) for breast cancer research in the UAE.

Times: Available daily from 1-7 pm

Cost: Set for one Dhs200; set for two Dhs375

You can find more info and book here

Images: Supplied