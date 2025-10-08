Sponsored: Michelin-selected XU at Kempinski Mall of the Emirates throws a one-night takeover with live entertainment, creative cocktails and three-hour packages from Dhs295

If your idea of Halloween is big on atmosphere, bold on costumes, and heavy on late-night energy, circle Friday, October 31. XU, the Michelin-selected Cantonese restaurant and bar inside Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, is going all in on décor and inviting guests to dress up for Black Moon, a one-night party built for high style and high tempo. Doors open 8pm, and from the first track, you will know this is not a cosy dinner. It is a full-throttle night where the room moves, the lights play, and the beat does the talking.

The pitch is simple: three-hour packages that keep the evening effortless, Dhs295 for soft, Dhs425 for house pours, and Dhs585 for premium. Book before October 15 and you’ll shave 10 per cent off, which is always the kind of magic we like to see on Halloween.

Costumes are very welcome, and the dress code is open, not limited to black. Bring your best look because XU is preparing a big surprise for the best costume on the night. Expect haunting beats, live entertainment, and a room that shifts gears as the night deepens, with service threading between tables and the bar sending out signatures that look as sharp as they taste. XU already has a reputation for energetic DJ nights and that cult Brunchflix crowd on Saturdays; Black Moon borrows that glow and turns it nocturnal. Think sleek silhouettes, low lighting, and the sort of soundtrack that quietly insists you stay for one more course and party on all night, because that’s the point.

Practicalities could not be easier. You’ll find XU on the second floor of Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates; book your spot by calling (04) 394 6252 or emailing book@xudubai.ae.

If you want to lock the early-bird saving, get in before mid-October and arrive ready to lean into the brief: sharp black, minimal drama, maximum effect.

When the Black Moon rises, the city’s spooky season gets a glow-up. See you under the skylights.

Location: XU, Kempinski Hotel at The Mall of Emirates, 2nd floor – Dubai, UAE

When: Friday, October 31 from 7:30pm

Reservations: Tel: (04) 394 6252 or email book@xudubai.ae