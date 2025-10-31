Sponsored: Why choose between brunch, the pool, or the beach when you can enjoy all three at Zero Gravity

Dubai’s sunny weekends are back, and Zero Gravity is the ultimate spot to make the most of them. This beachside hotspot lets you brunch, swim, and relax in the sun all in one day, with live music, DJs, and a lively party atmosphere. Whether you want to soak up the sun or dance as the evening begins, Zero Gravity has it all.

All-day brunch and beach access

On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, Zero Gravity hosts four-hour brunches from 1pm onwards, but pool and beach access starts at 10am.

Guests can enjoy unlimited food and drinks while lounging by the pool or on the sand, making it the perfect way to brunch and tan at the same time. Fridays feature a live saxophone and singer, Saturdays have percussion performances, and Sundays include live violinists, while Dubai’s resident DJs keep the energy high all weekend.

Sunset sessions and evening vibes

As the sun sets, the party continues with sunset sessions from 5pm to 9pm. Happy hour runs from 5pm to 8pm, and entry after 5pm is free for ladies, couples, and mixed groups. The dancefloor fills up as the evening unfolds, giving everyone a chance to keep the weekend vibes going after brunch.

Location: Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai

Times: Pool and beach access from 10am; brunch from 1pm to 5pm; sunset sessions from 5pm to 9pm

Cost:

Friday Salut Brunch – Dhs 199 for teachers and cabin crew, Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for men

Saturday Tropical Brunch – Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs399 for men

Sunday Raya Brunch – Dhs299 for everyone

All brunches include unlimited food and drinks and full-day pool and beach access. Guests must be 21+

Contact: Bookings can be made via 0-gravity.ae

Images: Supplied