Opening a bank account in the UAE is easier than you think, even if you’re not a resident

Dubai isn’t just a city of stunning skyscrapers and luxury shopping – it’s a hub for business, investment, and an incredible lifestyle. Even as a non-resident, you can open a bank account in the UAE, making it easier to manage your money, receive international payments, and enjoy the benefits of the country’s tax-free system. As an example, banks like Emirates NBD and RAKBANK offer accounts for non-residents, but there are many more options available.

Dubai has become one of the world’s most exciting cities to live, work, and invest in. From its futuristic skyline and stunning beaches to its buzzing food scene and luxury lifestyle, it’s easy to see why so many expats are drawn here. The city is also tax-free, meaning residents and investors can keep more of what they earn.

Beyond the lifestyle, Dubai offers attractive property investment opportunities, a variety of visa options, and a safe, international environment that welcomes people from all over the world. With all these perks, it’s no surprise that many people – even non-residents – want to open a bank account here.

What banks typically require

The documents listed below are commonly requested by banks, but the exact requirements may vary depending on the bank.

UAE visa, visa-stamp

Copies of both passports if you hold dual nationality

Two months of utility bills showing normal consumption (not older than three months)

Salary letter or certificate

Employment contract

Last six months’ bank statement

Valid trade licence

Proof of source of funds may be required

Why it’s worth it

Opening a UAE bank account gives non-residents more flexibility when it comes to investing in property, handling payments, and enjoying the benefits of Dubai’s tax-free system. With banks offering solutions for international clients, it’s easier than ever to become part of Dubai’s dynamic financial hub.

