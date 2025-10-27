Sponsored: Celebrate the season in style at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

As the year begins to wind down, it’s never too early to start planning something unforgettable. From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai invites you to discover a season of elevated dining, festive charm, and unforgettable moments.

Here’s how the luxurious hotel is celebrating the season

Turkey takeaway

Available: November 17 to January 7, 2026.

Want to experience the magic of JW Marriott Marquis at home? Order the turkey takeaway complete with all the trimmings. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance by calling 04 414 6414 or emailing mhrs.dxbjw.lafarine.rest@marriott.com

Dhs895 (turkey good for 8 to 10 people); add Dhs100 for Yule log

Afternoon tea at La Farine

When: 1pm to 6pm, December 1 to January 1, 2026

Enjoy a festive twist on a traditional afternoon tea at La Farine with freshly baked scones and seasonal specials served with a selection of fine teas.

Dhs250 per person with tea and coffee

Christmas Day international buffet at Kitchen6

When: 1pm to 4pm and 6.30pm to 11pm on December 25

On Christmas Day, indulge in an international buffet at Kitchen6 with festive favourites from six live cooking stations. There will be Christmas carols, a fun kids’ corner and a special visit from Santa.

Dhs285 with soft beverages

Poolside BBQ on Christmas Day at Aqua

When: 1pm to 4pm on December 25

Enjoy the festive day with a poolside BBQ at Aqua with views of Burj Khalifa and live entertainment.

Dhs395 with soft beverages; Dhs195 for children aged 6 to 12; complimentary for children under 6

Christmas Day brunch at Prime68

When: 1pm to 4pm on December 25

Enjoy a five-course set menu with live entertainment and panoramic skyline views at Prime68. Yes, it includes the award-winning steakhouse classics.

Dhs450 with soft beverages; Dhs250 for children aged 8 and above

New Year’s Eve Terrace Party at Aqua

When: 7pm to 12am on December 31

Enjoy those Burj Khalifa views over NYE at Aqua while you indulge in a wide selection of grazing menus, free-flowing drinks, and upbeat live entertainment by the pool. Packages start at Dhs895 for soft beverages, Dhs1,200 for house sips, or for Dhs1,500, enjoy access to the Taittinger VIP Lounge.

For Dhs250, you can get a standing ticket to enjoy the firework show from 11.30pm which includes a glass of alcoholic beverage. Want more? You can visit the cash bar from 12am to 2.30am.

New Year’s Eve at Prime68

When: 6pm to 12am on December 31

Say hello to 2026 at Prime68 while enjoying a decadent five-course menu paired with champagne. Sweeping city views and live entertainment will add the perfect sparkle to your evening.

Dhs2,100 window seat; Dhs1,800 regular seating; Dhs900 for children over 8

New Year’s Eve at Vault

When: 8pm to 3am on December 31

Want to dance your way into 2026? Join us at Vault on the 71st and 72nd floors, where live DJs, expertly mixed cocktails, gourmet canapés, and panoramic views set the perfect scene to bid farewell to 2025 in style. Entry is restricted to guests aged 21 and above.

Dhs1,195 bar seating, Dhs1,395 sea-facing seats, Dhs1,695 city-facing seats, cash bar after 12am

New Year’s Eve dinner buffet at Kitchen6

When: 7pm to 12am on December 31

Welcome 2026 with a vibrant, family-friendly buffet at Kitchen6, where an international selection of festive dishes awaits.

Dhs305 with soft beverages

New Year’s Eve at Rang Mahal & Tong Thai

When: 6pm to 12am on December 31

Looking for an à la carte NYE celebration? Enjoy the award-winning Thai and Indian cuisine at the hotel’s signature restaurants, Tong Thai and Rang Mahal.

Minimum spend Dhs300 per person

New Year’s Day brunch at Prime68

When: 1pm to 4pm on January 1

Make the first day of 2026 a memorable one with a three-course set menu at Prime68.

Dhs595 including champagne; children above 8 can dine for Dhs175

New Year’s Day buffet at Kitchen6

When: 1pm to 4pm on January 1

Tuck into the leisurely international buffet at Kitchen6 for a relaxing start to 2026.

Dhs285 with soft beverages

For more information, visit marriott.com or call the team on 04 414 0000.