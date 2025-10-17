Sponsored: Abu Dhabi’s iconic coastal destination invites guests to enjoy a season of dining, music and seaside celebrations

If you’re after a little sunshine, good food, and that easy island feeling, Saadiyat Beach Club has your season sorted. The city’s favourite beachfront hangout has put together a line-up filled with flavour, family fun, and festive moments that make it easy to slow down and enjoy what matters. Whether you’re after a sunset cocktail or a Thanksgiving feast, this is where the season comes to life.

Sunsets, sips, and seaside beats

Cabana 9 is the place to unwind when the afternoon light turns golden. The bar’s new drinks menu is a love letter to the tropics, with signature cocktails, refreshing sangrias, and ocean-conscious wines served with a view. If you like your drinks with a story, try one of the Hemingway-inspired classics like Death in the Afternoon or the Papa Hemingway Daiquiri. A few coastal bites on the side and you’ve got the makings of a perfect evening.

When Friday and Saturday roll around, the Beach Bar sets the tone for the weekend. From 5pm to 10pm, it turns into a sunset sanctuary with live DJ sets, relaxed vibes, and the sea just a few steps away. It’s everything you want from a weekend in Abu Dhabi. The Beach Bar is easy, stylish, and soaked in golden hour light.

A season of celebration

On Saturday, November 1, the club’s Tricks, Treats & Eats celebration brings Halloween to the shore. Expect a buffet of spooky-themed dishes, a live singer, and a day filled with family fun. Kids can enjoy games and giveaways at the Kids’ Club while parents sip pumpkin spice espresso martinis from a roaming beverage trolley.

Later in the month, Saadiyat Beach Club turns its attention to Thanksgiving. The elegant three-course dinner includes a roasted turkey roulade with all the trimmings and festive desserts to end the evening on a sweet note. Dine indoors or under the stars with live entertainment and prices starting from Dhs 345 per person.

If you’d rather celebrate at home, Turkey Swim Away brings the feast to your table. From November 27 to January 10, guests can order a gourmet takeaway complete with roast turkey, truffle mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and cranberry sauce. For something extra, opt for the whole roasted lamb leg with mint sauce. Orders should be placed 72 hours ahead, with daily pick-up between 9am and 6pm.

Whether you’re planning a sunset session, a family gathering, or a festive dinner at home, Saadiyat Beach Club makes it feel special. This is the season to unwind, celebrate, and enjoy the simple pleasure of the coast.

Location: Saadiyat Beach Club

Times: 8am to sunset

Contact: (02) 656 3500 or email info.sbc@aldarleisure.com or visit saadiyatbeachclub.ae.