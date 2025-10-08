Sponsored: Groove into the weekend with all the best 80s and 90s tunes every Thursday, Friday and Saturday

With its sultry lighting, intimate dining room and DJ booth front and centre – Chez Wam is one of the Palm’s coolest spots for great food and even better vibes.

And this sleek St Regis Gardens eatery is levelling up your weekend revellery with a trio of throwback nights every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

With DJ Semm on the decks from 8pm, expect a high-energy soundtrack of old school R&B tunes spinning into the early hours. Think iconic anthems, sing-along favourites, and the hits that transport you to the dancefloors of your favourite nightclubs back home.

Music is at the heart of Chez Wam, guiding guests on a journey through time with a vibe full of food, drinks, and fun, making every weekend an unforgettable night in the heart of Dubai.

Paired with a la carte dining – and no pricey minimum spend – this is your invitation to explore acclaimed chef Hadrien Villedieu’s globally-influenced cuisine. Designed to be shared and savoured, the menu is a love letter to the flavours and techniques chef Hadrien has discovered on his travels around the globe. More fun-dining than fine-dining, expect playful takes on beloved dishes, like the OG Wagyu Cheeseburger with foie gras, Hokkaido Scallops and the Chez Warma.

Even the name Chez Wam means ‘at mine’, and that’s exactly how you’re made to feel when dining at chef Hadrien’s place – where every element of the food, drinks, music and ambience is curated to welcome you like a friend.

Watch the chefs at work in the open kitchen, order creative cocktails from the bar, and let the music carry you through the night.

What: 80s 90s Throwback Nights at Chez Wam

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8pm

Where: St Regis Gardens, The Palm Jumeirah

Book: Here