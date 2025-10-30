Sponsored: Take the Dubai Fitness Challenge to new heights at ICD Brookfield Place, with 100% of proceeds donated to the Al Jalila Foundation

Looking to tackle a fun new challenge this Dubai 30×30, while also doing something good? Then you need to sign up for Climb for a Cause at ICD Brookfield Place.

Taking place on Saturday November 22 as part of the city-wide fitness events that form Dubai Fitness Challenge, Climb for a Cause invites residents and visitors to take part in one of two challenging stair climbs right up the Foster + Partners-designed tower. The entry-level climb sees fitness enthusiasts hike their way up 30 floors of the building, while the more challenging of the two climbs is a full 54-floor summit.

This is the first time ever all 54 floors have been opened to the public, transforming the architectural landmark into a vertical arena for wellness and purpose.

Tickets are priced from Dhs105 for the half-climb and Dhs157.50 for the full climb, and are available via hopasports.com. Time slots start from 7am until 9.30am, and you can choose to start on the half hour between those arrival times.

Climb for a Cause promises an atmosphere charged with energy, motivation, and community spirit. Participants can look forward to exploring the Runners’ Village at The Summer Garden, where a full lineup of fitness and recovery activations awaits. Kick off the day with stretching sessions by Reform Athletica and high-energy warm-ups by 1REBEL, then unwind with recovery treatments from Embody Fitness. Valeo Health will offer holistic wellness experiences, including IV drips, blood testing, and consultations, while the building’s F&B partners provide nutritious snacks and refreshments to keep climbers fuelled and refreshed.

So, whether you’re going it alone or rounding up your crew, now is the time to lace up and rise to the challenge.

Event Details:

Where: ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC

When: Saturday, 22 November 2025

Register now: hopasports.com