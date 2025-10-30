Sponsored: From early-morning coffees to late-night bites, Commodore Club redefines comfort food

Who says great dining is just for evenings? At Commodore Club, every visit is an opportunity to indulge, from morning coffees to late-night bites. This stylish spot at Jumeirah Residences Marsa Al Arab has become a go-to destination for comfort food with a refined twist, all set against views of the stunning Superyacht Marina.

Elevated comfort food

At Commodore Club, Head Chef Nathan Rueff has curated a menu that strikes the perfect balance between creativity and comfort. Breakfast here is more than just a morning ritual — it’s an experience that lasts all day, right up until 6pm. Designed to be enjoyed at any hour, it’s perfect for those who believe eggs, pancakes, and comfort food never go out of style.

From perfectly cooked Cordon Bleu and Wagyu Sliders to Octopus Paella and the standout Feuilleté Collection, expect reimagined classics with a modern flair. With rich sauces, hearty ingredients, and beautiful presentation, every plate feels indulgent yet refined. Each dish takes a familiar favourite and gives it a fresh, inventive spin, making every visit feel a little special.

A terrace made for relaxing

One of the highlights of Commodore Club is its beautiful terrace, where guests can soak up the sunshine or enjoy the soft evening glow. With views across the Marina and glimpses of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, it’s the perfect place to catch up with friends over a drink or unwind after a busy day.

Easy access from Marina Walk

Located at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, the restaurant offers a dedicated entrance directly from the Marsa Al Arab Marina Walk. This makes it an ideal stop for anyone exploring the area or looking for a scenic dining spot near the water.

Perfect for families and friends

The atmosphere at Commodore Club is warm, welcoming, and effortlessly stylish. It’s a space where families, couples, and groups of friends can all feel at home. Whether you’re in for a leisurely breakfast, a casual meal, or sunset drinks, you’ll leave planning your next visit.

Location: Commodore Club, Jumeirah Residences Marsa Al Arab, Dubai

Times: Daily, 7am to 11pm

Contact: (800) 323232 | jumeirah.com

@commodoreclubdubai