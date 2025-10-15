One of Dubai’s most magical dining experiences Balloons at the Palace is back

Balloons at the Palace returns to Jumeirah Al Qasr on October 17, marking its one-year anniversary with a brand new theme, Tales of the Arabian Skies.

Set on a terrace overlooking the Arabian Gulf, Burj Al Arab and Dubai’s skyline, guests dine inside four elegant hot air balloon-style pods. Each is designed to feel like a floating majlis — intimate, atmospheric and inspired by the golden age of Arabian travel along the Spice Route. While the balloons stay grounded, the views make it feel like you’re dining among the clouds. Two to six guests can fit in each balloon basket.

Breakfast in the clouds

Start your weekend with breakfast in the clouds, served every Friday and Saturday from 9am to 11am. The menu features light, fresh dishes such as cheese and zaatar manakish and shakshuka, paired with morning sunshine and sea views.

Prices start from Dhs195 per person

Afternoon tea in the sky

The What’s On award-winning afternoon tea in the sky returns daily, served in two sittings — 1pm to 3pm and 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

This season’s theme, A Tale of Two Traditions, combines British afternoon tea favourites like Smoked Salmon sandwiches and scones with regional touches such as Vanilla Mousse with Pistachio and Kunafa.

Prices start from Dhs295 per person, with bubbly packages available (ages 8 and above)

The spice route dinner journey

As night falls, the terrace transforms for The Spice Route Journey, a six-course dinner served at 6.30pm and 9pm.

Expect dishes such as yellow fin tuna with harissa emulsion, roasted prawns, and a choice between beef tenderloin with date molasses jus or Mediterranean sea bass with saffron emulsion.

Dinner starts from Dhs395 per person, with grape pairing packages available (ages 16 and above)

Location: Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai

Times: Breakfast Fri and Sat 9am to 11am; afternoon tea daily 1pm to 3pm and 3.30pm to 5.30pm; dinner daily 6.30pm to 9pm (closed Mondays)

Contact: (800) 323 232

