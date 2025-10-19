From November 1, delivery drivers will be restricted from using more high-speed lanes

New restrictions will be placed on delivery drivers using the fast lanes in Dubai, as the city looks to continue improving road safety. From November 1, delivery drivers will be prohibited from using high-speed lanes, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police announced in a joint statement on Sunday October 19.

The new rules apply to use of the two lanes on the left for roads with five lanes or more, and the leftmost lane for roads with three or four lanes. For one- or two-lane roads, riders can use the lanes freely, the statement added.

حرصاً على تعزيز مستويات السلامة المرورية في إمارة دبي، أعلنت #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات وشرطة دبي عن تقنين قيادة دراجات التوصيل على المسارات السريعة في الشوارع ابتداءً من 1 نوفمبر 2025، بحيث يحظر على سائقي دراجات التوصيل القيادة في الحارتين السريعة في أقصى اليسار في الشوارع التي… pic.twitter.com/OyrnJINfBm — RTA (@rta_dubai) October 19, 2025

The RTA affirmed that the move is part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety. Dubai Police’s Major-General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei said that there has been a “concerning rise” in traffic accidents involving delivery motorcycles, per the latest reports. Largely, the accidents are credited to “reckless and non-compliant riding behaviour” on high-speed lanes, per Khaleej Times.

As per police data, traffic accidents caused by violations by delivery drivers rose from 854 in 2024 to 962 in 2025. “Dubai Police issued 70,166 violations last year against delivery motorcycle riders for failing to comply with traffic laws. The number has risen to 78,386 violations over the past nine months of this year, reflecting the persistence of unsafe riding behaviours among some riders,” the Major-General said in a statement.

“Motorcycles are among the most vulnerable modes of transport to fatal accidents, given the absence of protective structures and the heightened risk of losing control at high speeds,” he added. “Restricting delivery bike use on high-speed lanes will play a vital role in improving rider behaviour, reinforcing traffic discipline, and reducing fatalities and injuries in the years ahead.”

To ensure that the new rules are actioned, prohibitory signs will be added to directional signboards, and a multi-channel public campaign will ensure delivery companies keep drivers adhering to the new rule.

