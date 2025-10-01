Level up your space with sweet deals at Dubai Home Festival

All those Pinterest-perfect home makeover ideas you’ve been saving? Now’s the time to make them a reality as Dubai Home Festival returns this weekend with citywide sales and stylish upgrades.

Now in its 7th edition, the Dubai Home Festival will run from Friday, October 3 to 16 with cool bargains at over 100 home and electronics brands, with even further markdowns during the limited-time opening weekend mega sale.

The 14 days will see shoppers enjoying discounts of up to 75% off on furniture, homeware, appliances, and electronics. Some of the brands include Art of Living, Better Life, Bloomingdale’s Home, Chattels & More, Crate & Barrel, E City, Galeries Lafayette, Home Box, Homes R Us, IKEA, Interiors, Jacky’s, Jashanmal Home, Pan Home, Pottery Barn, Sedar Emirates, The White Company, United Furniture, West Elm, and more.

Expect limited-time flash sales, exclusive bundles, loyalty perks, cashback rewards, mega prizes, spend-and-win deals, and exciting new activations along the way. It’s perfect if you’re looking to do a complete home makeover, or just add in a signature pice or two to your space.

This year’s edition will also include a sale with reductions of up to 90%. There will be daily offers to keep your eyes peeled for, online warehouse sales and even bundle deals.

To learn more about the festival’s reward program, Emirates Skyward Miles rewards, scratch and win cards, and other prizes, head to visitdubai.com.

Don’t forget to check out the Home away from home staycation and hospitality offers. Exclusive savings will be found at Fairmont Dubai, Swissotel Al Ghurair, voco Dubai The Palm by IHG, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Raffles The Palm Dubai, Marsa Al Arab, Grosvenor House, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, and more.

Dubai Home Festival is organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the same team behind Dubai Shopping Festival and Dubai Summer Surprises.

Images: Supplied