Dubai Mall goes full runway mode

If you’re into fashion, this is your scene: Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion is happening on January 29 and 30, 2026, and it’s officially the biggest fashion event in the Middle East. Expect major names, packed schedules, and enough creative energy to take over the world’s most visited mall.

12 masterclasses

Across the two days, 12 fashion masterclasses will take place across Dubai Mall, led by top designers, industry leaders and creative voices shaping where fashion is headed next. From design thinking to digital influence, it’s the kind of access usually reserved for insiders. Here, everyone is invited in, depending on the event.

Awards night

The festival closes with the Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards, held on January 30 at Armani Hotel Dubai. This will be the region’s biggest fashion awards night yet, a celebration of both global icons and homegrown talent.

More than a venue

With over 200 fashion and luxury brands, Dubai Mall isn’t just a location, it’s the setting. Already a global shopping destination, this festival puts it front and centre in the fashion conversation.

The story behind the scenes

What sets this festival apart is the storytelling around it. The event is being produced in collaboration with Lana, a next-gen Arabic media platform creating fresh, original content for audiences across the region. As part of the build-up, Lana will drop a special print edition of Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion, packed with interviews, profiles and exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage. It’s your inside look at the biggest fashion moment the region has seen.

What you need to know

The event is produced with Arabic media platform Lana, who will launch an exclusive magazine, Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion, across the mall from January 1. Some events are invite-only, but many are open to the public. Tickets and registration open November 1 via the Lana app and website.

Location: Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa

Contact: (800) 382246255 | @thedubaimall

