Emaar has just announced Dubai Mansions, a huge new residential community worth Dhs100 billion that’s set to take luxury living in Dubai to the next level

The massive project by Emaar will bring 40,000 high-end homes to life within Emaar Hills.

A brand-new address in the heart of Dubai

Set next to Dubai Hills Estate and just a short stroll from Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Mansions couldn’t be in a better spot. The neighbourhood will feature tree-lined streets, green spaces, and wide open plots designed to bring nature and city life together.

Every part of the development has been planned to give residents a sense of calm and privacy, while still keeping them close to all the best that Dubai has to offer – from shopping and dining to golf and outdoor activities.

Homes made for space and style

These aren’t your average villas. Each mansion will range from 10,000 to 20,000 square feet. The designs promise sleek architecture, bright and airy interiors, and a layout that flows seamlessly between indoor and outdoor living. It combines modern style with timeless touches.

Think grand living rooms, landscaped gardens, and beautiful finishes throughout – homes built to impress but also to feel effortlessly comfortable.

A community built around lifestyle

Residents will have access to a championship golf course, wellness and fitness centres, and high-end shopping and dining spots. There’ll also be leafy parks, walking trails, and quiet corners to unwind.

Private clubhouses and social spaces will bring neighbours together, creating an exclusive yet welcoming community that feels more like a resort than a residential area.

Emaar’s vision for the future of luxury living

Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar described Dubai Mansions as the company’s most elegant and ambitious project yet. “Every residence, every garden, and every pathway reflects harmony, prestige, and an unmatched lifestyle,” he said.

Image: What’s On Archive