Take over Sheikh Zayed Road and experience one of the world’s most unique cycling routes on two wheels – no traffic, just pure pedal power

Toss your car keys aside and get ready to hit Sheikh Zayed Road on two wheels as Dubai Ride returns this November 2025.

Presented by DP World, Dubai Ride is back on November 2, 2025, offering cyclists the rare chance to cruise through the city on car-free roads. The fun activity is now in its sixth edition and is part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) opening weekend – a perfect way to kickstart those 30×30 goals.

Riders of all ages and skill levels are invited to take part.

You will join thousands of other riders as you cruise down Sheikh Zayed Road, passing some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including the likes of the Museum of the Future, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal.

For experienced cyclists, the 12km route is perfect, whilst beginners or young riders can opt for the 4km family loop through Downtown Dubai.

And we do mean everybody, as People of Determination are welcomed too. There will be a supported entry point available accommodating hand cycles, tandem bikes, and adapted bicycles.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Building on last year’s success, Dubai Ride Speed Laps also returns, where advanced cyclists will get the rare chance to ride at pace on Sheikh Zayed Road. It is reserved for those who can maintain a minimum speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

This year, Dubai Ride is aligning itself with the UAE’s Year of Community, marking itself as more than just a fitness challenge but a celebration of togetherness. His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, highlighted, “As one of the key highlights of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, this sixth edition holds special meaning as we celebrate the UAE’s Year of Community – reinforcing our commitment to fostering togetherness, improving quality of life, and positioning Dubai as one of the world’s most active cities. Beyond the physical activity, participants create lasting memories and inspire a global audience with powerful messages of health, joy, and active living.”

Last year, over 37,000 cyclists took part, and 2025 is shaping up to be even bigger. If you want to be a part of the 2025 stat, all you need to do is register on dubairide.com.

What is the Dubai Fitness Challenge?

Dubai Fitness Challenge is a popular city-wide movement which this year will run from November 1 to 30 and is encouraging everyone to get moving for 30 minutes a day for 30 days.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched in 2017 by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. And ever since, the challenge has grown year after year. The 2024 edition itself saw 2.7 million people take part, which is more than double the number from the very first edition. Well done, Dubai!

Images: Supplied