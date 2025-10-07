There are 28 initiatives being rolled out to advance taxis in Dubai

Dubai’s RTA are constantly rolling out initiatives to improve transport across the city whether that is new roads, public transport updates or even safety initiatives. The latest update from RTA is to do with Dubai taxis and it’s all about improving and advancing the services. These initiatives have been rolled out across the various taxi franchises under RTA’s umbrella, taxi drivers and taxi users.

According to Dubai Media Office, Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency stated: “The completion rate of all initiatives reached 89.8% by the end of the third quarter of 2025, according to operational performance indicators and achieved results. Several high-impact initiatives remain under implementation in line with approved plans.”

The key initiatives have included schemes such as launching annual incentive and reward programmes for drivers and franchise companies valued at more than Dhs8 million. RTA has also upgraded the uniforms of drivers, changing the fabrics to ones that suit weather conditions and also increasing uniforms to six sets per driver. RTA is also deploying advanced technologies and high-precision sensors to measure in-vehicle air quality in real time along with more enhanced operational monitoring. The seats of taxis have also been upgraded and replaced.

“Other initiatives included replacing taxi seat fabrics with leather upholstery to improve comfort, cleanliness, and ease of maintenance; linking trip evaluation results to RTA systems to strengthen monitoring and continuous improvement; and equipping taxis with air fresheners to ensure a comfortable journey that meets customer expectations.” he noted.

Image: Dubai Media Office Website