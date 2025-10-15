When complete, SkyParks by Sobha Realty will rank among the UAE’s five tallest towers

Dubai’s skyline is getting a glow-up (again), with a slick new skyscraper just announced: SkyParks.

The sky-high project is by Sobha Realty, the leading global luxury real estate developer. Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, Sobha SkyParks will not only reshape the city’s skyline, but it will also rank among the UAE’s five tallest towers.

The tower will rise 109 floors, reaching a height of approximately 450 metres – making it the tallest development in Sobha Realty’s portfolio to date. (For context: the Burj Khalifa soars to 828 metres with 163 floors.)

SkyParks’ design is guided by Sobha’s Art of Detail philosophy and will feature a bold, straight-line structure that blends sleek minimalism with timeless elegance. Five slender subtowers will appear to merge and support one another as they stretch skywards, framed by minimalist glass façades and perfectly aligned inset balconies.

Inside the tower

Across its 109 storeys, the tower will house 684 residences designed for space and style, with clean finishes, smart layouts, and expansive private balconies offering panoramic views of Sheikh Zayed Road, Palm Jumeirah, and the Arabian Gulf.

Another distinctive feature of the tower will be four themed SkyParks. Each will span six storeys and offer leisure and wellness experiences – both indoor and outdoor, all elevated hundreds of metres in the sky. This includes family-friendly play zones and padel courts, multi-level fitness circuits and wellness terraces, tranquil zen gardens, and glass pavilions. Other lifestyle perks include a cinema and a family BBQ area.

And the crowning jewel? A resort-inspired infinity pool deck, complete with floating beds and panoramic skyline views.

8 upcoming skyscrapers that will change the skyline of Dubai

If you’re curious, the UAE’s five tallest towers currently are: Burj Khalifa (828m), Marina 101 (425m), Princess Tower (413m), 23 Marina (392m), and the Burj Mohammed Bin Rashid in Abu Dhabi (381m).

@sobharealty

Images: Supplied by Sobha Realty