Sponsored: Make this season truly special at this brilliant Dubai waterfront

At Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, the festive season comes alive with unforgettable dining experiences, spectacular views, and warm hospitality.

Turkey and roast to-go

When: November 24 to January 7

Don’t spend the festive time in the kitchen. Enjoy a hassle-free feast with the hotel’s whole tender and juicy roast turkey. It comes with all the trimmings, including roasted or mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, chestnuts and chipolata. It’s Dhs799 for five to six people.

Craving a roasted lamb leg or a roasted salmon instead? You can enjoy it with two sides for Dhs599 and it serves four to five people.

Orders must be placed 72 hours in advance. Get a 15% early bird discount if you order before December 10.

Festive group celebrations

When: December 1 to 23

Celebrate the holiday season this December with loved ones in style at Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites with this great group offer. A festive package has been designed to ensure you celebrate in a joyful atmosphere. Group celebrations must be booked at least 72 hours in advance.

Details:

Observatory Lounge: daily, 12pm to 10pm for Dhs175 per person

Prime52 Steakhouse: daily, 6pm to 11pm for Dhs175 per person

The Croft: Monday to Saturday 4pm to 10pm, and Sunday 12.30pm to 10pm, for Dhs160 per person

All-day turkey feast at The Croft

When: November 24 to January 7

Dubai Marina’s favourite British eatery, The Croft, is serving a traditional British-style turkey feast complete with a juicy roast turkey and all the trimmings, including roasted or mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, chestnuts and chipolata. It’s Dhs749 for six people.

You can also opt for a roasted lamb leg or roasted salmon. It comes with two sides for Dhs599, and it serves four to five people.

Orders must be placed 72 hours in advance.

A quintessentially British Christmas Brunch at The Croft

When: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Head to The Croft for a laid-back, family-style brunch featuring traditional seasonal favourites, all served against the backdrop of Dubai Marina’s stunning views. Pick from either cosy indoor seating or scenic terrace seating, complete with live entertainment and a visit from Santa.

Indoor seating is Dhs299 per person and outdoor is Dhs399 per person (for two hours of free-flow beverages). Book before December 10 for a 15% discount.

Christmas Day Champagne brunch at Prime52 Steakhouse

When: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

This elevated steakhouse brunch takes place on the 52nd floor with festive welcome drinks and refined canapés in the Observatory lounge, overlooking the Palm Jumeirah. You will then indulge in prime cuts, seasonal specialities, and handcrafted cocktails. Your festive experience will be backed with live entertainment and breathtaking views of Dubai Marina.

Dhs465 soft package, Dhs585 house package and Dhs695 champagne and premium package. Book by November 30 for a 20% discount.

Boxing Day roast at The Croft

When: December 26, 12.30pm to 11pm

Post Christmas Day, gather with loved ones for a hearty British feast featuring succulent cuts, crispy golden roasties, and fluffy Yorkshire puddings for a comforting and indulgent post-Christmas treat. There’s live entertainment from 7pm.

Dhs150 per person, food only.

New Year’s Eve Brunch at The Croft

When: December 31, 8pm to 1am

Say farewell to 2025 in style with a British-inspired, family-style sharing feast with live entertainment. And of course, when the clock strikes 12, you will be treated to a dazzling fireworks display from our hotel pool deck.

Dhs499 house package with indoor seating, Dhs599 house package with outdoor seating.

New Year’s Gala at Observatory Lounge and Prime52

When: December 31, 8pm to 1am

Enjoy non-stop vibes and sky-high views from the 52nd floor to welcome in 2026. There is a specially curated set menu featuring premium cuts and robust umami flavours, which you can pair with handcrafted beverages. And as fireworks light up the sky, be prepared to groove to live entertainment.

Dhs1,300 per person with Dubai Marina views, and Dhs1,600 per person for Palm views (Champagne and select premium beverages).

Reserve on 04 319 4000 or via email at eatatharbour@marriott.com, or for more information, head to these links: The Croft, Prime52 and Observatory Lounge.

marriott.com

Images: Supplied