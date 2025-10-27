Are you ready to party with the whole family?

Think raves are just for adults? Family Beatz, the Dubai-based daytime family rave, is here to prove you wrong. The fun family event returns this November, where kids and grown-ups dance side by side to top DJs, surrounded by glittering lights and full-on festival vibes.

But don’t worry, it all takes place in a safe, inclusive space at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort on November 23. And it won’t mess with the little one’s sleep schedule, as the rave runs from 3pm to 6pm. This is also probably good news for the adults who hate staying out late.

If you’ve been before, you don’t want to miss this edition, as it’s set to be bigger, louder, and packed with fun.

Tickets are Dhs150 for adults and children above 11, and entry is free for kids 10 and under. Make your purchase here.

The concept was born out of the idea that parents shouldn’t give up on showing off their moves on the dance floor just because of their kids. So, they decided to invite the juniors along for the fun.

On the day, the party will be headlined by UK-born DJ E.M.A. She has performed at iconic venues and festivals, including Glastonbury, Bestival, Parklife, Hideout, and Space Ibiza, sharing the stage with legends like Erick Morillo and Carl Cox.

Here in the UAE, she has played at major events, including the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Dubai Rugby 7s, and the FIFA World Cup.

Besides good music, the whole family can enjoy face-painting, balloon-twisting, and crafts, plus food and drink with a licensed bar available for adults.

The event is created by the team behind Dubai’s award-winning comedy institution, The Laughter Factory. It launched back in 2023 and it is known to sell out. So, don’t wait around to grab your tickets.

Family Beatz cofounder Kerry Bowen-Pacaud says, “We want to give parents who miss dancing the chance to cut loose in the afternoon, knowing their kids are safe, happy, and having the time of their lives.”

DJ Gail Clough adds, “FamilyBeatz is about passing down rave culture to the next generation. Music and dancing should never have an age limit.”

The details

Location: Family Beatz, Al Habtoor Polo Resort, 611 Emirates Rd, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai

Time/Date: 3pm to 6pm on November 23

Cost: Dhs150 for adults and children over 11 ; free entry for 10 and under

Contact: (04) 435 4444

familybeatz.co