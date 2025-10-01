Five new UAE homegrown brands to support
Being a homegrown brand ourselves, it’s close to the heart of all of us at What’s On to support businesses coming from the UAE and there are some amazing new ones popping up. Here are some amazing UAE homegrown brands to support when you’re next shopping for a gift.
Gaudia Beauty
Gaudia Beauty was launched in October 2024, and is the GCC’s first dates-infused haircare brand. Founded by Laurene Joie, a French beauty entrepreneur, the brand is designed to meet the specific hair and scalp needs of Middle Eastern women. With products that prevent hair loss, stimulate growth, and nourish the scalp, Gaudia Beauty merges the rich traditions of Arabic beauty with cutting-edge French formulations for stronger, longer, and healthier hair. They have three main products, the hair mist and two different scalp and hair oils that suit dependent on your hair concerns.
Ivy + Silk
Ivy and Silk is a luxury faux flower brand and was founded by Katy, a psychologist who found her passion as she stepped into flowers after a short wedding floristry course. As she moved to Dubai in 2016, she quickly realised that fresh flowers don’t last as well as she’d hoped in the heat and Ivy+Silk was born. There are lots of arrangements to choose from, and you can eve opt for a bespoke arrangement too.
La Brisa Fashion
La Brisa Fashion was founded by a mother and daughter duo with a vision to create clothing that adapts to the dynamic flow of women’s daily lives. The brand is all about effortless versatility, supporting women from morning meetings to evening adventures with comfort and ease. The clothing is made in Dubai and each collection is focused on quality and comfort. You’l find products like sports bras to leggings to jumpsuits.
QueenB Couture
UAE homegrown brands that are coming soon…
Suits You The Label
Suits You The Label hasn’t launched yet, but it’s coming soon and you won’t want to miss it when it does. Founded by Lauren McCarthy, who has been working on the brand for two years after moving from the real estate sector. She founded the brand as she couldn’t find quality workwear for an affordable price so she decided to create her own. It’s a mid luxury women’s workwear brand focused on tailored suits, co-ords and more. The premise is powerful but feminine.