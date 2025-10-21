You can now book flights to more than 300 destinations across the combined flydubai and partner networks Globetrotters, take note: Dubai-based carrier flydubai has just announced seven new interline agreements, which means customers now have access to more than 300 destinations across the globe. Thanks to a string of smart partnerships, flying with flydubai now opens the door to over 30 destinations across Europe via Greece’s Aegean Airlines and Italy’s ITA Airways. This includes 30 destinations across Greece, Italy and Europe, including Amsterdam, Athens, Brussels, Frankfurt, Madrid, Munich, Thessaloniki, Turin and Venice.

And if you’re heading further east, it gets even better. flydubai travellers can now tap into a network of more than 90 destinations across the Far East and Southeast Asia, thanks to expanded links with Myanmar Airways International and major Chinese carriers, including Air China, China Eastern, Hainan Airlines, and Sichuan Airlines. The list of cities includes Beijing, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Ho Chi Minh City, Shanghai and Yangon.

With this newly added partnership, flydubai’s total number of interline partners adds up to 40.

These new partnerships mean smoother journeys all around. Think single tickets, hassle-free connections, and your bags checked through to your final stop. It’s all part of flydubai’s mission to boost global connectivity and make exploring the world even easier. With a network that’s now grown to over 135 destinations and access to 300+ more via its interline and codeshare partners – your next adventure is just a booking away.

Speaking on the partnership, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “Since 2009, we have remained committed to enhancing connectivity and facilitating free flows of trade and tourism, which is why we are pleased to have added seven new interline partners. These agreements will provide our passengers even more flexibility and choice when planning their travel, offering access to our partners’ route networks across key markets in Asia and Europe. At the same time, more passengers will be able to access Dubai as a leading destination for tourism and business, reaffirming its position as an international aviation hub.”Al Ghaith added, “We look forward to welcoming on board passengers from beyond our network, where they can discover our exciting destinations and enjoy a comfortable travel experience, whether they choose to fly in Business Class or Economy Class.”

Interline flights are now available for booking through flydubai.com, the respective airline website as well as through travel agents and online travel agencies.

Images: flydubai