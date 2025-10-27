Sponsored: Bluewaters just got a new go-to for loud flavour, good music and easy weekends

FRANK Meat & Taps is a two-floor, must visit hip-hop styled gastropub with indoor tables, open terraces, and a menu that leans into crowd-pleasers. The headliner is the Oversized Ribs program: huge, slow-cooked racks finished with limited-run sauces dreamed up in an AI flavour lab, from Dr.Pepper and Buffalo heat to Japanese-inspired blends. It is playful, a little theatrical, and built for sharing. If you prefer your feast at home, the team also sells vacuum-packed, half-cooked ribs you can finish on the grill in minutes.

There’s a new menu push across the board. Expect wagyu smash burgers with a proper sear, shawarmas, tacos, and giant pizza slices starting from just Dhs27 – perfect for the bar or the terrace. Draft choices are broad, cocktails are unfussy and cold, and the playlist swings from golden-era hip-hop to singalong classics, filling the room with the right kind of energy as the evening grows.

Weekends come with rituals worth planning around. Sundays mean a long roast window from 12pm to 7pm, with sharing platters that arrive in waves and optional three-hour beverage packages. It is casual, generous, and exactly the pace you want for an end-of-week reset with friends.

Thursdays hit nostalgia mode. Throwback Thursday runs from 7pm to 10pm with old-school tracks, but it’s interesting: Buy 1, Get 1 on selected drinks and sharing boards, which include burger sliders, Mexican favourites, and quattro formaggi comfort. It is the kind of start to the weekend that can turn into one more round without trying.

Families are welcome all day long, and the location could not be easier for group plans. You are a short stroll from Ain Dubai, with parking nearby and plenty of room for walk-ins on quieter afternoons. Come for sunset on the terrace, stay for a table full of ribs, and leave with a take-home rack for that next-day grill.

Location: FRANK Meat & Taps, Bluewaters Island

When: Sunday Roast 12pm to 7pm. Throwback Thursday 7pm to 10pm

Cost: Sunday Roast sharing platters from Dhs125; three-hour beverages from Dhs199 alcoholic or Dhs99 non-alcoholic. Throwback Thursday sharing platters from Dhs125 with BOGO on selected drinks

Contact: (058) 634 8811

@frankmeatdxb